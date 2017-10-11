Across-the-Board Records at Tattersalls Book 2

Book 2 of the Tattersalls October yearling sale showed records across the board, including a new record price of 850,000 guineas ($1,180,822), as the Oct. 11 session came to a close.

The final session saw 196 lots bring a total of 16,262,000 guineas ($22,591,211), with an average of 82,969 guineas ($115,260) and a median of 50,000 guineas ($69,460). The three-day Book 2 had a total of 613 sold for 48,022,000 guineas ($66,712,282), at an average of 78,339 guineas ($108,827) and a median of 55,000 guineas ($76,406). Turnover, average, and median were up 24%, 20%, and 10%, respectively, all new records. The sale saw 19 lots sell for 300,000 guineas ($416,760) or more, up from just two last year.

Leading the way Wednesday was Lot 1063, a Sea The Stars colt out of the Tobougg (IRE) mare Biz Bar (GB), who set a sale record for Book 2 when knocked down to Shadwell Estate Company's Angus Gold for 850,000 guineas. Agents Alastair Donald and Charlie Gordon-Watson were both involved in the bidding battle, but it was Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum who prevailed.

The colt was bred by Massimo Parri, president of ANAC, the Italian Thoroughbred Breeders' Association, and consigned by his Siena-based farm, Allevamento Le Gi.

"I bought the mare Biz Bar out of training, and she has produced me five black-type winners, including Biz The Nurse, the group 1 winner of the Grand Premio di Milano and group 2 Derby Italiano. She has been a fantastic mare.

"Sea The Stars was a champion and I have always thought a lot of him—I decided on him for Biz Bar because I thought he would suit her. Platinum Bloodstock help with my horses aboard and this colt was born in England. (The colt) was really a Book 1 horse, but my other lot in this year's draft was in Book 2 and they were travelling together, so it made sense to sell them in the same week."

Late in the evening, Lot 1256, the Dark Angel (IRE) half-brother to stakes winner Lexington Times (IRE) sold for 625,000 guineas ($866,513), the second highest price at the sale this year and the third highest in the sale's history. The son of the Dubai Destination mare Fuaigh Mor (IRE) was knocked down to John Gosden on behalf of Godolphin after he saw off the efforts of M.V. Magnier for the Yeomanstown Stud consigned offering.

The sale provided his owners with a stunning pinhooking result, having been purchased as a foal for €95,000 ($101,565).

"We purchased him from Bill Dwan," said David O'Callaghan, "and he could have been a Book 1 horse, but you need to split them somehow."

"He was our pick of the colts. He is gorgeous horse. He is from a good farm and by an excellent sire," Anthony Stroud of Godolphin said.

Book 3 of the Tattersalls October yearling sale starts Oct. 12.