Dramedy Being Relocated to Oklahoma

Dramedy , a grade 2 winner by Distorted Humor , will be relocated from War Horse Place in Central Kentucky to River Oaks Farms near Sulphur, Okla., for the 2018 breeding season.

Out of the A.P. Indy mare She's a Winner, Dramedy is from a very active sire family. The 8-year-old stallion, who will have his first crop of runners next year, is a half brother to California sire Bluegrass Cat . His second dam, Get Lucky, is the dam of grade 1 winner Girolamo . Get Lucky also produced Supercharger, the dam of 2010 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands winner Super Saver . Dance Number, his third dam, was a grade 1 winner who produced multiple grade 1 winner Rhythm.

"He's got an outstanding pedigree," said Francisco Bravo, owner of River Oaks Farms. "And I like a horse that runs long and has a little speed, so I think he'll fit good in this part of the world."

Dramedy's best win came in the 2015 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland going 1 1/2 miles. He broke his maiden going a mile and at 4 raced between a mile and 1 3/8 miles.

NOVAK-CROSBY: Dramedy Lights Up Elkhorn at 30-1

River Oaks Farms is standing Dramedy for owner John James, who has regularly done business with Bravo for years. The stallion will stand for an introductory fee of $2,500 next year.

The farm also stands Wilburn , Kennedy , American Lion , Chitoz, Excaper, Foreign Policy, and Read the Footnotes.

