Jimmy Creed Colt Returns Quick Profit for Brewster

Clark Brewster is a well-known attorney based in Tulsa, Okla., and a successful Thoroughbred owner and breeder.

During the Oct. 10 selected session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales October yearling sale, Brewster also showed his acumen as an astute pinhooker when a colt by successful freshman sire Jimmy Creed was sold for $150,000.

The dark-hued Oklahoma-bred colt consigned as Hip 31 by Select Sales is a half brother to Canadian stakes winner Mrs. Began and to the dam of Canadian grade 3 winner Sorryaboutnothing. He had been acquired by Susan Montanye's SBM on behalf of Brewster for $43,000 at the OKC summer sale Aug. 27 conducted in Oklahoma by Carter Sales Co.

After deducting estimated costs, including the sales company's commission, in less than two months Brewster realized an estimated tidy profit of $89,500 on his investment, according to BloodHorse MarketWatch data.

Brewster knows and respects the horsemanship skills of his fellow Oklahoma breeders Warren Center and Randy Blair, who bred the colt under their Center Hills Farm name and consigned the colt at OKC under their Mighty Acres banner.

"I thought that was a nice buy and sell in a short period of time," Brewster said in an understatement. "Warren Center and Warren Blair raise really nice foals and present good yearlings so it was no surprise we'd find that horse in their consignment."

Brewster also credited Montanye, who is noted not only for her own sale consignments but also as one of the most-requested riders during the under tack show breezes at Florida juvenile sales, for her role in the purchase of the colt.

"She has a really good eye and is a top-notch breeze rider in the 2-year-old sales," Brewster said. "I was in Saratoga that weekend and she took it upon herself to go to the sale. She picked that horse out and was real excited about him and our vets in Oklahoma approved him."

Brewster said the initial plan was for Montanye to break and train the colt for re-sell at a juvenile sale next spring but opted for OBS when the opportunity presented itself.

"We thought we'll see whether we can make a profit on him or if not we're just as satisfied to go ahead with a 2-year-olds in training sale. We had a plan and then a backup plan. It's a rare occurrence when the stars align and good things happen. It's one of those things in this sport that when it does happen it is rewarding enough for you to try to do it again."

Brewster hopes his sales success continues when weanlings and yearlings he bred in New York are presented at two upcoming Fasig-Tipton sales. Through RFHF Bloodstock, Brewster is offering eight weanlings at the Oct. 16 Saratoga fall sale and is sending four yearlings through the ring with Hidden Brook at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall yearling sale Oct. 23-26.