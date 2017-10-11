Songbird Breeder Antonelli Plans Dispersal at Barretts

John Antonelli, breeder of champion filly Songbird, will offer Piedras Negras, dam of graded winner La Traviata and granddam of group 1 winners Seventh Heaven and Crusade, as part of his California dispersal at the Barretts Fall sale.

The Oct. 17 Fall sale of yearlings and horses of all ages will be held in Pomona, Calif.

Greg Fanning is acting as agent for Antonelli, whose holdings are being sold under J & M Thoroughbreds. The dispersal consists of six broodmares, three yearlings, and six weanlings.

Piedras Negras is an unraced 18-year-old daughter of Unbridled from the stakes-winning Devil's Bag mare Provisions and is in foal to California stallion Grazen. Piedras Negras' first foal was La Traviata, a daughter of Johannesburg and winner of the 2007 Victory Ride Stakes (G3) and Post Deb Stakes. La Traviata subsequently produced Darley Irish Oaks (G1) and Darley Yorkshire Oaks (G1) winner Seventh Heaven and Emaar Middle Park Stakes (G1) winner Crusade.

Piedras Negras' weanling, a daughter of California sire Square Eddie , is part of the dispersal, as is the mare's unraced 4-year-old filly Passionate Cause, a daughter of Giant's Causeway selling in foal to Boisterous .

Other dispersal broodmares include Veiled Threat, a daughter of You and I—Arabian Dancer, by Damascus, and a half sister to graded stakes-winning Out of Place and Lead Kindly Light who will be offered in-foal to Grazen. Veiled Threat's weanling filly by Unusual Heat and yearling filly by Violence also will be offered.