Exceed And Excel Filly Breaks Record at Tattersalls

Trade continued in buoyant fashion on the Oct. 10 second day of Book 2 of the Tattersalls October yearling sale, which had a daughter of Exceed and Excel (AUS) become the highest priced filly ever to be sold at the sale when bringing 500,000 guineas ($689,903).

A total of 8 lots brought 300,000 guineas ($416,000) or more on a day that saw turnover of 15,197,000 guineas ($21,073,892) for 203 lots sold. The average increased 12% to 74,862 guineas ($103,800) and the median rose 20% to 60,000 guineas ($83,200), while the clearance rate was 85%.

The highest price in Tuesday's session was a daughter of Exceed and Excel, who brought 500,000 guineas, becoming the highest-priced filly ever to be sold at the sale and the third highest-priced yearling in the history of the sale. It was a winning bid from Richard Brown acting on behalf of SackvilleDonalds Alastair Donald that secured the filly from eventual underbidder David Redvers, standing with Shiekh Fahad and Peter Molony.

Cataloged as Lot 927, the daughter of the stakes-placed mare Tiana is a sister to five winners from five runners including Beat The Bank, the winner of the Shadwell Joel Stakes (G2) last month. That runner is owned by King Power Racing, and Donald indicated that the filly was purchased on behalf of the same connections.

The sale also represented the highest sale price ever achieved by breeder Denniff Farms, who sell through Rosyground Stud.

"She has been really busy and had hardly been in her stable since she arrived, but this has exceeded my expectations," Fiona Denniff said. "It has been exciting watching Beat The Bank this summer, but I have always loved this filly.

"We bred the mare Tiana, sold her as a yearling to Darley, and then bought her back. We missed her the first time she went through the sales ring as we could not afford her, but bought her three years later."

Later in the day the bid board was lit up by a Dark Angel (IRE) filly that brought 400,000 guineas ($551,922) when knocked down to Blandford Bloodstocks Tom Goff.

"She is a lovely filly, a homebred from a good farm," Goff said. "She's out of a Shamardal mare from a fast family and the dream is she will make up into a Queen Mary (G2) filly."

Book 2 of the Tattersalls October yearling sale continues Oct. 11.