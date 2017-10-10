O'Prado Again Gets First Winner with Ghostly Who

Grade 2-winning freshman sire O'Prado Again got his first winner a long way from his home in Alberta, Canada.

Ghostly Who, a gelded New Mexico homebred racing for Sam E. Stevens and his son Sammy, won at first asking by two lengths in a 5 1/2-furlong maiden special weight Oct. 10 at Zia Park. He stopped the timer at 1:05.35 at odds of 7-1.

The gelding is out of the winning Grand Slam mare Grand Lely Drive, who the Stevens acquired in foal to O'Prado Again for $5,000 through the 2015 Fasig-Tipton February mixed sale. The mare was sold by Stuart Morris, whose father, Jeffry Morris, bred O'Prado Again under the name of his Highclere Farm.

Campaigned by Donegal Racing, O'Prado Again's best win came in the grade 2 Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. The son of El Prado—Leh She Run, by Pulpit, compiled a 2-2-2 record out of 11 starts and earned $187,406 before retiring to stud at Darby Dan Farm. O'Prado Again stood for one year at Darby Dan before he was sold to Bar 17 Stable near Huxley, Alberta.

"We need younger stallions here in Alberta and he is a gorgeous horse," said Maxine Anderson with Bar 17 Stable. "He is also an El Prado who raced on dirt, and we need sires here that raced on dirt."

O'Prado Again has stood privately at Bar 17 Stable since 2015, but that may change next year, according to Anderson. She and her husband, Ken, are now shopping for a farm to manage the stallion.

