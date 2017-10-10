Grade 1 Winner Grand Arch Retired

Jim and Susan Hill's Grand Arch, winner of the 2015 Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes (G1T) and third that year in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) at Keeneland, has been retired to a life of leisure at the Hills' Margaux Farm in nearby Midway, Ky.

"He is enjoying his retirement," trainer Brian Lynch said. "He had a (minor) injury and we don't think he could have continued racing at the top level."

Grand Arch, an 8-year-old Arch gelding, closed his 29-race career in July with seven wins and earnings of $1,894,563. He made eight starts at Keeneland, racing there at least once a year from 2012-2016. He made three starts in the Shadwell Turf Mile, finishing second to Horse of the Year Wise Dan in 2014, and also won two allowance races at the Lexington track. His other graded stakes scores came in the 2014 King Edward Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine and the 2015 Fourstardave Handicap (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course.

"He certainly was a fixture in our stable and at Keeneland, and he is a very, very hard horse to replace," Lynch said. "He loved being at Keeneland and we miss having him at the barn."

Grand Arch was bred by Hunter Valley Farm and S. Hillen out of the El Gran Senor mare Bacinella. He was an $80,000 purchase by Indian Creek from Hunter Valley's consignment to the 2009 Keeneland November breeding stock sale, and sold for $120,000 to his current owners as a 2010 Keeneland September yearling sale graduate consigned by Indian Creek.