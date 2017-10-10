Uncaptured Yearlings on Display at OBS

A colt and a filly from the first crop sired by Canadian Horse of the Year Uncaptured are among the horses to watch during the Oct. 11 open session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales October yearling sale.

The horses to watch list is based on factors that include pedigree and previous sale history (when applicable) as well as observations from buyers and consignors.

The Uncaptured filly (Hip 377), consigned by Janie Roper, is out of the unraced Bob and John mare Sassy Harper and is a half sister to Enterprising Lady, who ran second in the Florida Sire My Dear Girl Stakes and has earned $255,710 to date. The filly, bred in Florida by Milton Hendry, Beth Hendry, and Norman Hendry, is from the female family of multiple grade 1 winner Adored.

Named Captured At Sea, Hip 428 from Kim Harrison's Top Speed Farm is an Uncaptured colt out of the unraced West Acre mare Terri's Choice. The bay colt's half brother You Luckie Mann was a multiple stakes winner at Calder Race Course who ran second in the Carry Back Stakes (G2). The colt was bred in Florida by Dr. Mary Beth Stanton and Opal Eileen Paul.

A To Honor and Serve colt named Tillman consigned as Hip 487 by Stuart Morris descends from an extended female family that includes leading sire Alydar and champion Our Mims. Out of the winning Quiet American mare All American Star, the bay colt was bred in Kentucky by Sangreal Investments.

Alpha , the grade 1 Travers and Woodward stakes winner whose first foals are selling as yearlings this year, is the sire of Hip 505, consigned by Destiny Oaks of Ocala on behalf of his New York breeder Sequel Stallions New York. Out of the stakes-placed Put It Back mare Back in the Shade, the colt is from the family of Ohio Derby (G2) winner and sire Spanish Drums and stakes winner and sire Crafty Drone.

Rounding out the sale's final session's horses to watch is Hip 600, a Kantharos colt who is a half brother to Fanny Freud, the winner of seven of nine starts included the Prioress Stakes (G1) and Beaumont Stakes (G2). Consigned by Francis and Barbara Vanlangendonck's Summerfield, the colt bred in New York by Anthony Grey is out of the winning D'Accord mare Frankly Fran.