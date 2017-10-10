Lady O'Toole wins the Happy Ticket Stakes at Louisiana Downs

Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges Jr.

Lady O’Toole Tops Jessamine Field

Colonel John filly won the Happy Ticket Stakes last out.

Steve Landers Racing's Lady O'Toole, a 3 1/2-length winner of the Sept. 9 Happy Ticket Stakes at Louisiana Downs in her turf debut, heads a field of 14 2-year-old fillies and two also-eligibles entered for the 27th running of the $150,000 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes (G3T) going 1 1/16 miles Oct. 11 on the Keeneland turf.

The Brad Cox-trained Colonel John filly, who was bred in Florida by Lansdowne Thoroughbreds, also has two wins on the dirt including her debut at Churchill Downs. Corey Lanerie has the mount and will break from post 1.

Assigned the morning-line favoritism is e Five Racing Thoroughbreds' Rushing Fall. In her only start, the daughter of More Than Ready  rallied in the Belmont Park stretch to win a one-mile maiden race by 1 1/4 lengths Sept. 16. The Chad Brown trainee will have jockey Javier Castellano aboard Wednesday and will break from post 2.

Other notable entrants include StarLadies Racing's Stainless, who will try turf for the first time after running third in the Schuylerville Stakes (G3) and fourth in the Adirondack Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course; and Normandy Farm homebred Sunny Skies, winner of the Debutante Stakes and third-place finisher in the Sept. 16 Pocahontas Stakes (G2) at Churchill. 

The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine is a "Win and You're In" race for the $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) Nov. 3 at Del Mar

Entries: JPMorgan Chase Jessamine S. (G3T)

Keeneland, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 4:24 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Lady O'Toole (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie120Brad H. Cox6/1
22Rushing Fall (KY)Javier Castellano118Chad C. Brown3/1
33Stainless (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco118Todd A. Pletcher15/1
44Miss Mo Mentum (KY)Chris Landeros118Mark E. Casse5/1
55Madame X. (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJack Gilligan118Susan S. Cooney20/1
66Cash Out (KY)Florent Geroux118George R. Arnold, II12/1
77Punto de Entrada (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDiego Fernando Gomez118Santiago Medina30/1
88Sunny Skies (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado118Kenneth G. McPeek12/1
99Breaking Beauty (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChanning Hill118Wayne M. Catalano15/1
1010Mentality (NY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.118Wesley A. Ward6/1
1111Sugar Queen (KY)John R. Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher8/1
1212Thewayiam (FR)Joel Rosario118H. Graham Motion12/1
1313Layla Noor (KY)Feargal Lynch118Arnaud Delacour15/1
1414Rosie O'Prado (OK)Jose Valdivia, Jr.118Danny Pish30/1
1515She's All Skeet (KY)Luis Saez118Joe Sharp20/1
1616Go Noni Go (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz118Michael J. Maker12/1