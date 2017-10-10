Lady O’Toole Tops Jessamine Field

Steve Landers Racing's Lady O'Toole, a 3 1/2-length winner of the Sept. 9 Happy Ticket Stakes at Louisiana Downs in her turf debut, heads a field of 14 2-year-old fillies and two also-eligibles entered for the 27th running of the $150,000 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes (G3T) going 1 1/16 miles Oct. 11 on the Keeneland turf.

The Brad Cox-trained Colonel John filly, who was bred in Florida by Lansdowne Thoroughbreds, also has two wins on the dirt including her debut at Churchill Downs. Corey Lanerie has the mount and will break from post 1.

Assigned the morning-line favoritism is e Five Racing Thoroughbreds' Rushing Fall. In her only start, the daughter of More Than Ready rallied in the Belmont Park stretch to win a one-mile maiden race by 1 1/4 lengths Sept. 16. The Chad Brown trainee will have jockey Javier Castellano aboard Wednesday and will break from post 2.

Other notable entrants include StarLadies Racing's Stainless, who will try turf for the first time after running third in the Schuylerville Stakes (G3) and fourth in the Adirondack Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course; and Normandy Farm homebred Sunny Skies, winner of the Debutante Stakes and third-place finisher in the Sept. 16 Pocahontas Stakes (G2) at Churchill.

The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine is a "Win and You're In" race for the $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) Nov. 3 at Del Mar.