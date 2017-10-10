Lady O’Toole Tops Jessamine Field

Steve Landers Racing's Lady O'Toole, a 3 1/2-length winner of the Sept. 9 Happy Ticket Stakes at Louisiana Downs in her turf debut, heads a field of 14 2-year-old fillies and two also-eligibles entered for the 27th running of the $150,000 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes (G3T) going 1 1/16 miles Oct. 11 on the Keeneland turf.
The Brad Cox-trained Colonel John filly, who was bred in Florida by Lansdowne Thoroughbreds, also has two wins on the dirt including her debut at Churchill Downs. Corey Lanerie has the mount and will break from post 1.
Assigned the morning-line favoritism is e Five Racing Thoroughbreds' Rushing Fall. In her only start, the daughter of More Than Ready rallied in the Belmont Park stretch to win a one-mile maiden race by 1 1/4 lengths Sept. 16. The Chad Brown trainee will have jockey Javier Castellano aboard Wednesday and will break from post 2.
Other notable entrants include StarLadies Racing's Stainless, who will try turf for the first time after running third in the Schuylerville Stakes (G3) and fourth in the Adirondack Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course; and Normandy Farm homebred Sunny Skies, winner of the Debutante Stakes and third-place finisher in the Sept. 16 Pocahontas Stakes (G2) at Churchill.
The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine is a "Win and You're In" race for the $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) Nov. 3 at Del Mar.
Keeneland, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, Race 7
Entries: JPMorgan Chase Jessamine S. (G3T)
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Lady O'Toole (FL) Corey J. Lanerie 120 Brad H. Cox 6/1 2 2Rushing Fall (KY) Javier Castellano 118 Chad C. Brown 3/1 3 3Stainless (KY) Manuel Franco 118 Todd A. Pletcher 15/1 4 4Miss Mo Mentum (KY) Chris Landeros 118 Mark E. Casse 5/1 5 5Madame X. (KY) Jack Gilligan 118 Susan S. Cooney 20/1 6 6Cash Out (KY) Florent Geroux 118 George R. Arnold, II 12/1 7 7Punto de Entrada (KY) Diego Fernando Gomez 118 Santiago Medina 30/1 8 8Sunny Skies (KY) Robby Albarado 118 Kenneth G. McPeek 12/1 9 9Breaking Beauty (KY) Channing Hill 118 Wayne M. Catalano 15/1 10 10Mentality (NY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 118 Wesley A. Ward 6/1 11 11Sugar Queen (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 Todd A. Pletcher 8/1 12 12Thewayiam (FR) Joel Rosario 118 H. Graham Motion 12/1 13 13Layla Noor (KY) Feargal Lynch 118 Arnaud Delacour 15/1 14 14Rosie O'Prado (OK) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 118 Danny Pish 30/1 15 15She's All Skeet (KY) Luis Saez 118 Joe Sharp 20/1 16 16Go Noni Go (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Michael J. Maker 12/1
