Effinex Relocated to McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds

Multiple graded stakes winner Effinex , who stood his first year at stud in 2017, has been relocated to McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds.

The 6-year-old stallion is the leading earner for 2003 Horse of the Year and champion older horse Mineshaft . Having previously stood at Questroyal North, Effinex will be represented as the covering sire of two mares in the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Fall sale Oct. 16 and three in the Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

"Effinex was an absolute stand-out on the track, first in New York at 3—and at 4 and 5, he won or placed in nine graded stakes nationwide, all grade 1 or grade 2 but one," Joe McMahon said. "Now that's a racehorse. We couldn't be more thrilled to have him at our farm."

Effinex, bred in New York by Dr. Russell S. Cohen, won the Clark Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs, the Suburban Handicap (G2) twice at Belmont Park, and the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) for Tri-Bone Stables. He earned a 127 Equibase Speed Figure in his first Suburban victory, in which he beat Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Tonalist by a head. He also earned 115 ratings in the Oaklawn Handicap and his second Suburban win. Even his runner-up effort to 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Keeneland earned a 110 speed rating. Effinex was trained through the majority of his career by Jimmy Jerkens. He retired with $3,312,950 in earnings.

Out of the E Dubai mare What a Pear, Effinex hails from the family of Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Blush With Pride, the dam of world record-price mare and broodmare of the year Better Than Honour. Effinex joins Central Banker and Teuflesberg at McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds. Property of a syndicate, Effinex stood for $10,000 live foal in 2017 and will return at that price in 2018.