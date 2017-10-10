Jimmy Creed Filly Tops Heritage Place Thoroughbred Sale

A Jimmy Creed yearling filly sold for $30,000 topped the Heritage Place annual Thoroughbred sale Oct. 8, as the Oklahoma City, Okla. event saw across-the-board increases over 2016.

Consigned by Ellen Caines as Hip 12 and purchased by Twisted Chaps Racing Stables, the filly bred in Oklahoma by Cowboy Stables was produced from the winning Birdstone mare Birdseye, a half sister to stakes winner Georgia's Joey and stakes-placed Sassy Skipper.

Heritage Place reported 52 horses sold for gross receipts of $267,150, an average price of $5,138, and a $3,500 median. The 22 horses not sold represented an RNA rate of 29.7%. In 2016, Heritage Place reported 73 horses grossed $226,850, resulting in an average price of $3,108 and a $1,500 median. With 26 unsold, the 2016 RNA rate was 26.3%.

During the yearling portion of this year's sale, 38 head grossed $229,800, with the average increasing 19% to $6,047 from the $5,076 average in 2016 for 33 sold for gross receipts of $167,500. The median price for yearlings rose from $3,300 to $3,900.

The sale's second-highest price was paid by Ron Stolich for a $20,000 Bellamy Road filly (Hip 40) who is a half sister to multiple grade 2 winner Rite Moment, dam of multiple stakes winner Moment Is Right. Produced from the winning Lost Code mare Moments of Joy, the Oklahoma-bred filly was consigned by breeder Rusty Roberts.