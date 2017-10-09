Lope de Vega Filly Tops First Day of Tattersalls Book 2

Book 2 of the Tattersalls October yearling sale continued from where Book 1 left off, with bullish trade on the opening day that saw 55 lots sell for 100,000 guineas or more.

That figure was comparable with 37 sold on the opening session last year, however the number of lots to bring 200,000 guineas or more was a mammoth 14, compared with five in 2016. The opening session saw 214 lots sell for 16,563,000 guineas ($22.72 million), a rise of 31% on the corresponding session last year. The average rose 23% and the median 20% to 77,397 guineas and 60,000 guineas respectively.

The action kicked off early on the opening day of Book 2, with lot 530, a Lope de Vega sister to group 3 Prix de Conde winner Luminate bringing 370,000 guineas (US$507,731) to the bid of Godolphin's Anthony Stroud. Jake Warren and M.V. Magnier also made bold bids to attempt to secure the filly, who out of the Rainbow Quest mare Kalandara, a half sister to the group 1 Dubai Champion Stakes and grade 1 Breeders' Cup Turf winner Kalanisi.

The filly was consigned to the sale by Baroda and Colbinstown Studs and breeder and consignor David Myerscough was understandably delighted.

"It is all about timing," Myerscough said. "Lope De Vega is going well—he had two group 1 winners this weekend—and she has really come right at the right time. She has already been a good-walking filly, and is one you would never know you had on the farm as she has never had any problems, but she has also done really well this autumn."

Kalandara had a Lawman full brother to Luminate this spring and is in foal to New Bay.

"There are discussions that we might see if we can get to Frankel with her next spring. That would be exciting," Myerscough added.

The second horse to sell for 300,000 guineas or more was lot 564, the Nathaniel colt out of the group 2 Queen Mary Stakes winner Langs Lash who was knocked down to China Horse Club's Mick Flanagan for 350,000 guineas ($480,286). Consigned by Newsells Park Stud, the colt is a half brother to listed stakes winner Waipu Cove. His full brother The Kid Bobby B won recently to give their dam her second winner from two foals of racing age.

Flanagan secured the colt after seeing off bids from Japanese interests as well as agent Charlie Gordon-Watson.

"He is a very good physical and good quality horse and is by a sire who is capable of getting exceptional performers," Flanagan said. "There is a very good draft by the sire here this week and they could all sell like this horse."

Book 2 of the Tattersalls October yearling sale continues Oct. 10.