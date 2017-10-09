Stedfast Heart 50th Black-type Winner for Include

Airdrie Stud's Include , who has sired both Northern and Southern hemisphere champions, reached a new milestone Oct. 8 when his son Stedfast Heart became his 50th black-type stakes winner.

The juvenile colt out of That's a Trick, by Mazel Trick, became a stakes winner in his racing debut at Hipódromo Presidente Remón where he won the Familia Fernandez Stakes, the first leg of Panama's juvenile Triple Crown.

Bred in Kentucky by Brereton C. Jones, Stedfast Heart was sold by Jones' Airdrie consignment to the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale for $3,500 to Eduardo Prado. The colt's dam, also bred by Jones, is out of the grade 1-placed stakes producer Carsona (Carson City) and is a half sister to grade 2 winner Siphon City (Siphon) and grade 3-placed Bronx City Girl (Yankee Gentleman ).

Include is a grade 1-winning son of Broad Brush who raced as a homebred for Robert Meyerhoff. He won seven black-type stakes, including the Pimilco Special Handicap (G1) and the Massachusetts and New Orleans handicaps (both G2).

Since retiring to stud at Airdrie in 2003, Include has sired 21 grade/group winners and four champions—Canadian champion Riker, Argentine champions Sobradora Inc and Sociologa Inc, and multiple Panamanian champion Ferox. Include shuttled to Argentina in 2009-10 and 2011-13 and was that country's leading sire in 2016.

Among Include's black-type winners, 40 have won on dirt and 17 on turf, and 62% of his stakes winners are female. Include continues to stand at Airdrie Stud, where his fee for 2017 was $10,000.