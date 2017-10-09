Taylor Made, WinStar Buy Midnight Storm Breeding Rights

Taylor Made Stallions, in partnership with WinStar Farm, has entered an agreement to purchase the breeding rights to grade 1-winning millionaire Midnight Storm upon retirement, it was announced Oct. 9. The son of Pioneerof the Nile is aiming for $1 million Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) Nov. 3 at Del Mar.

"Midnight Storm has absolutely everything you look for in a stallion prospect, and we are beyond excited about his potential at stud and Taylor Made having the opportunity to stand him after his racing career is complete," said Taylor Made's Duncan Taylor. "He's a gorgeous horse, and by a budding superstar stallion in Pioneerof the Nile, who's proven his impact with 2-year-old champions like American Pharoah and Classic Empire—both top classic horses. Cairo Prince is also showing commercially just how hot the sire line is.

"Midnight Storm possesses tremendous natural speed like American Pharoah did, and some of the speed figures he's earned have proven just how gifted he is," he added. "What I love about him is his versatility and soundness. You don't see horses that can compete at the highest level and win major graded races on both dirt and turf very often, and do so in very fast times. You also don't see horses that fast hold up like he has, which is a tribute to his conformation and athleticism. This horse has it all."

WinStar Farm president Elliott Walden said: "We are excited for Midnight Storm to join the likes of Tiznow and Speightstown as stallions we have partnered with Taylor Made on. I love this horse's brilliance, durability, and consistency, which are qualities he gets from his sire Pioneerof the Nile."

Campaigned by Alex Venneri Racing and Little Red Feather Racing, Midnight Storm is a speedy and versatile miler that has taken seven graded stakes on dirt and turf, with six coming at the grade 1 and grade 2 level. His high Beyer Speed Figure of 110 ranks second only to American Pharoah among the fastest progeny of Pioneerof the Nile.

Trained by Phil D'Amato since the summer of 2014, Midnight Storm broke his maiden sprinting on dirt at Santa Anita Park as a 3-year-old before switching to the turf and reeling off three straight wins, including a 3 1/4-length victory in the Del Mar Derby (G2T) in his graded stakes debut. He went on another streak in 2016, racking up consecutive wins in the Shoemaker Mile Stakes (G1T), in which he defeated eventual Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) winner Tourist ; the Eddie Read Stakes (G2T), and the Del Mar Mile Handicap (G2T) before finishing third in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita after contesting a swift pace.

Midnight Storm closed out last season with a 7 3/4-length win in the Native Diver Stakes (G3) on dirt at Del Mar, and began 2017 with a decisive front-running victory over Accelerate in the San Pasqual Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita. The striking dark bay has been runner-up in such top dirt races such as the Santa Anita Handicap presented by San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino (G1) and, most recently, the Awesome Again Stakes (G1) Sept. 30.

A winner of 10 races from 26 starts to date, Midnight Storm currently has earnings of $1,783,110. He was bred in Kentucky by Alex Venneri and Marjorie Post Dye, and hails from the winning Bertrando mare My Tina, who is half sister to black-type stakes winners Ask Shananie (by Shananie) and Valid Direction (Captain Valid).