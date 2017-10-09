Gormley Retired to Spendthrift Farm

Multiple grade 1 winner Gormley has been retired from racing and will enter stud at B. Wayne Hughes' Spendthrift Farm near Lexington.

The 3-year-old son of Spendthrift stallion Malibu Moon won the 2016 FrontRunner Stakes (G1) at 2 and Santa Anita Derby (G1) earlier this year. He retires with four wins out of nine starts and earnings of $1,026,000.

"Malibu Moon continues to add to his legacy as A.P. Indy's best sire, so we're very excited to now be able to stand one of his best sons," said Ned Toffey, general manager at Spendthrift. "Gormley joins Orb as Malibu Moon's only multiple grade 1 winners at stud, and Gormley is his sire's lone 2-year-old grade 1 winner at stud. We believe he's a great opportunity for breeders through our Share The Upside program, and we invite everyone to come out and see him at the farm."

Gormley's Share The Upside fee will be $12,500 on a two-year commitment, and breeders will earn a lifetime breeding right beginning in 2020 after having two live foals and paying the stud fees. For the first time, Spendthrift is offering breeders the option of breeding two mares the first year in 2018, however, to earn the lifetime breeding right they must also breed at least one mare in 2019 free of charge. For breeders not interested in the Share The Upside program, Gormley will be offered for $10,000 on a standard stands and nurses contract.

Campaigned by Jerry and Ann Moss and trained by John Shirreffs, Gormley captured his debut at 2 by 4 1/4 lengths before taking the FrontRunner. As a 3-year-old he began the year with a determined victory over American Anthem in the Sham Stakes (G3) and then won the Santa Anita Derby.

Gormley is the first foal out of the Gulfstream Park stakes winner Race to Urga, by Bernstein. His second dam, Miss Mambo (Kingmambo), was third in the Gainesborough Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (G1, French One Thousand Guineas), and his fourth dam is multiple grade 1 winner and 1986 champion grass mare Estrapade.