Collected is one of five horses trained by Bob Baffert ranked in the top 10 of the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll

Gun Runner Atop Stable NTRA Poll Ahead of Breeders' Cup

Week 37 of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top Thoroughbred Poll for horses of all ages shows little to no change in the top 10, results of which were released Oct. 9. 

Remaining in first is Gun Runner, winner of three straight grade 1 races. Trained by Steve Asmussen for owners Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm, the Candy Ride colt is preparing for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) Nov. 4 at Del Mar

Arrogate, who dominated the poll the first 29 weeks this year for trainer Bob Baffert and owner Juddmonte Farms, remains in second after his runner-up finish behind stablemate Collected (ranked third) in the Pacific Classic (G1). Arrogate, the leading earner in North American racing history, remains on target for the Breeders' Cup Classic. 

Rank, Horse    Points (first-place votes)
1.    Gun Runner    324 (28)
2.    Arrogate    281 (4)
3.    Collected    205
4.    Stellar Wind    179
5.    Lady Eli    175
6.   West Coast    172 (1)
7.    Beach Patrol    85
8.    Drefong    69
9.    Mor Spirit    66
10.    World Approval    50