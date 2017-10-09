Gun Runner Atop Stable NTRA Poll Ahead of Breeders' Cup

Week 37 of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top Thoroughbred Poll for horses of all ages shows little to no change in the top 10, results of which were released Oct. 9.

Remaining in first is Gun Runner, winner of three straight grade 1 races. Trained by Steve Asmussen for owners Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm, the Candy Ride colt is preparing for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) Nov. 4 at Del Mar.

Arrogate, who dominated the poll the first 29 weeks this year for trainer Bob Baffert and owner Juddmonte Farms, remains in second after his runner-up finish behind stablemate Collected (ranked third) in the Pacific Classic (G1). Arrogate, the leading earner in North American racing history, remains on target for the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Rank, Horse Points (first-place votes)

1. Gun Runner 324 (28)

2. Arrogate 281 (4)

3. Collected 205

4. Stellar Wind 179

5. Lady Eli 175

6. West Coast 172 (1)

7. Beach Patrol 85

8. Drefong 69

9. Mor Spirit 66

10. World Approval 50