OBS Sale Begins With a New Spot on Calendar

Management at Ocala Breeders' Sales is hopeful a new position on the calendar and the bull market for yearlings will equate to positive results when the Ocala, Fla., sales company conducts its Oct. 10-11 auction.

The yearling sale previously was held in August, a time slot in which it competed with premier race meets at Saratoga Race Course and Del Mar in trying to grab the attention of owners, trainers, and agents. Due to a major overhaul of its pavilion, OBS last year combined its October mixed sale with its January auction, opening a place on this year's calendar for the yearling sale to be held in the fall.

"We have had a lot of positive comments in the change in timing of the sale and we have a lot of interest from buyers who otherwise would have had difficulty getting here," said OBS sales director Tod Wojciechowski. "I am cautiously optimistic. I think we have a good group of horses."

Including supplemental entries, there are 647 yearlings cataloged in the auction. The sale begins with 202 cataloged for the Tuesday selected session that begins at noon (all times Eastern) and continues Wednesday, beginning at 9 a.m., for which 445 are entered.

The total cataloged this year represents a 38% decline from the 1,047 entered during the sale in August last year. Topped by a Flatter colt that sold for $210,000, the 2016 sale grossed $8,640,100 for the 517 sold, resulting in a 24% decline in average price to $16,712 and a 46% drop in median price to $7,000.

Wojciechowski said it was difficult to say whether the new date—in which the auction is positioned in the middle, rather than near the start of the yearling sale season—played a role in the decrease in number of entries.

"It may have had a slight impact on size of catalog," the OBS executive said. "But there are many variables. We're just dealing with the natural ebb and flow of the supply and demand chain."

In addition to the new date, OBS hopes success of recent sale graduates also proves to be an attractive lure to buyers.

The catalog cover features Maggi Moss' Big World, purchased by Patrice Miller and EQB for $98,000 in 2014, winning this year's La Troienne Stakes Presented by Spirited Funds (G1).

Other recent OBS yearling sale graduates highlighted on the back cover of the catalog are Run Away, this year's Best Pal Stakes (G2) winner bought for $35,000 last year and then re-sold as a 2-year-old at Barretts for $325,000; millionaire and multiple grade 2 winner Sharp Azteca, a $35,000 August yearling graduate who was later sold for $220,000 at OBS as a juvenile; and grade 2 winner Malagacy, who brought $130,000 as an OBS yearling and then sold for $190,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale.

"There have been plenty of good horses that came out of our sales in recent years," Wojciechowski said.

Michael Helmbrecht, manager of new OBS consignor Destiny Oaks, said pre-sale traffic over the weekend was steady, with more than 160 inspections Sunday of the consignment's 15 yearlings.

"It is about typical," Helmbrecht said of the activity level compared with the previous August sale.

Located near Ocala, Destiny Oaks previously sold through other sellers, but Helmbrecht said they decided to have their own group this year as a result of the large number of yearlings the farm had and also as a way to support OBS.

"OBS has worked hard to reformat and promote the Ocala yearling sale and as shareholders we want to support them the best way we can," Helmbrecht said. "We have a barn full of good physical Florida-breds and are happy to offer them in our regional market. It is definitely more cost effective to sell them here at home, and we feel like our individuals will stand out here."

During Tuesday's selected session, the offerings will consist of Hips 1-202 and and will be followed by Hips 301-746 in Wednesday's open session.

Wojciechowski said those attending the October sale will see continued progress with the pavilion makeover, most noticeably in the dining and bar areas.

"They will see us further down the road," Wojciechowski said, adding that a recent hurricane that moved through Northwest Florida had minimal impact on the work. "It did kind of hamper our construction activities because a number of workers had to deal with personal damage. We were very fortunate that we had minimal issues as a result of the storm.

"There's still plenty of finishing left to do and there has been a lot of infrastructure work done that won't be visible to those at the sale because it's in an area still under construction," he said.