Hips to Watch at OBS October Selected Session

Two yearlings entered in the Ocala Breeders' Sales October yearling sale produced from grade 1-winning mares are among the horses to watch during the Oct. 10 selected session of the two-day auction in Ocala, Fla.

Consigned by Beth Bayer, Hip 54 is a Distorted Humor colt bred in Kentucky by Courtlandt Farm out of Sweet Talker. A daughter of Stormin Fever, Sweet Talker won nine of 18 starts, including the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes (G1T) and set two course records while winning stakes at Laurel Park. Runner-up in the grade 1 Diana Stakes, Sweet Talker has produced six other foals, including Sweet Tapper, a stakes winner who ran third in the Mrs. Revere Stakes (G2T), and grade 2-placed Perregaux.

The list of Hips to Watch is based on factors that include breeding and previous auction prices, as well as observations from buyers and consignors.

Stormy Kiss, the dam of a Quality Road colt consigned by Stuart Morris as Hip 48, won five of six starts, including a group 1 stakes race in her native Argentina. After being imported to the U.S., Stormy Kiss won the grade 2 Honorable Miss Stakes and placed in four other graded stakes. Bred in Kentucky by Marchanta Syndicate, the Quality Road colt was bought by MJK Bloodstock for $10,000 at last year's Keeneland November sale.

Another yearling to watch from Morris during the first session is Hip 121, a filly from the first crop of Will Take Charge . The filly is out of the winning Forest Wildcat mare Final Heiress, a full sister to grade 1 winner and sire Wildcat Heir, multiple grade 3 winner Forest Heiress, and multiple stakes winner Forest Heir. The filly was bred in Kentucky by Dr. and Mrs. E. C. Hart.

Consigned by Francis and Barbara Vanlangendonck's Summerfield, Hip 49 is a Giant's Causeway colt born on Valentine's Day 2016. Bred in Florida by Hardacre Farm, the colt is out of the winning Street Cry mare Street Crew, a half sister to millionaire and multiple grade 1 winner Critical Eye and to the dam of multiple grade 2 winner Takeover Target.

The large consignment from Woodford Thoroughbreds includes Hip 2, a Munnings colt out of the winning Unbridled's Song mare Nisbet. Offered on behalf of his Florida breeder, BryLynn Farm, the colt is from the same female family as Puerto Rico champion Mandingos Dream and grade 3 winner Berbatim.