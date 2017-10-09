192 Cataloged for Fasig-Tipton's November Sale

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 192 entries for The November Sale, the company's selected mixed sale to be held in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday, November 6. The single-session sale will begin at 4 p.m. ET.

"This is an outstanding catalog from top to bottom—there is depth, diversity, and quality," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning.

"The evening will begin with 81 selected weanlings—the strongest group of foals we have put together in many years—and then move into a top rung collection of racing stars and high class broodmares," Browning continued. "In total, this year's catalog features 50 graded stakes winners or producers, 22 of which are grade 1, including stallion prospect Ralis. Nearly 80% of the racing/broodmare prospects and broodmares cataloged are black-type earners or producers."

The champions entered in the main catalog are Tepin, who is in foal to Curlin ; Songbird, who was retired after winning 13 of 15 starts, and Finest City. Among the weanlings cataloged are foals from the first crop sired by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

The catalog may now be viewed online, including Fasig-Tipton's unique Enhanced Catalog.

The Enhanced Catalog provides continuously updated catalog pages; Daily Racing Form past performances, and race replays; an Alan Porter pedigree analysis for all racing/broodmare prospects and broodmares; as well as photos, statistics, and other resources. Additionally, all grade 1-winning females off the racetrack or carrying their first foals are profiled with individual feature videos.

Print catalogs will be available beginning October 17. The catalog will also be available via the Equineline sales catalog app.

The November Sale will also offer a supplemental catalog once again. Fasig-Tipton will accept selected entries for the supplement through the Breeders' Cup.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.