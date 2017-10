G. Watts Humphrey Jr.'s Romantic Vision pulled away from all but one in mid-stretch during a sloppy run for the $500,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes (G1) at Keeneland.

Martini Glass was the only threat, and moved alongside the Lemon Drop Kid mare late, but Romantic Vision again kicked away to take the 1 1/8-mile test in 1:49.70 for her first grade 1 score.