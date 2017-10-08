War Flag Rallies Late to Win Flower Bowl

Many in the betting public figured the conclusion of the $500,000 Flower Bowl Stakes (G1T) Oct. 8 would feature an appearance in the winner's circle from a distaffer who began her career overseas. While that basic premise proved correct, the filly accepting the post-race accolades was somewhat of a surprise heroine.

In her fourth North American start and first try against top-level company, 9-1 shot War Flag added to the depth of the female turf division when she caught race favorite Grand Jete in late stretch then held off grade 1-winner Dacita by a head to prevail in the 1 1/4-mile Flower Bowl at Belmont Park.

War Flag, b, 4/f

War Front — Black Speck, by Arch Owner: Allen Stable, Inc.

Breeder: Joseph Allen (KY)

Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

War Front stands at Claiborne Farm for $250,000 (2017).

With Zhukova besting males in the Man o' War Stakes (G1T) in her U.S. debut in June and Grand Jete—who began her career in France—coming off a runner-up finish in the Beverly D. Stakes (G1T), a slugfest between those two figured to materialize over the firm Belmont course. It was an expectation lived up to its billing in the early going with even-money choice Grand Jete carving out fractions of :24.76 and :49.24 as 8-5 pick Zhukova putting pressure on her from the two-path down the backside.

War Flag had a great view of that showdown as she rated a couple lengths back in third under Jose Ortiz. When the top duo reached the far turn, War Flag began her sustained surge three-wide and had dead aim on Grand Jete as they settled in for the stretch run. She would eventually fight past that one to her inside and turn back Dacita at the wire to earn herself a fees-paid berth to the 1 1/8-miles Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) at Del Mar.

"I would think (we'd go to the Breeders' Cup)," winning trainer Shug McGaughey said. "I have never been to Del Mar so I can't comment on the turf course out there, but I think she'd probably like the California turf course, you know the way they get over the ground the way they do.

"She's got some tactical speed, we saw today where she can kind of be up in the race. Hopefully she will come out of it good and we will be able to make the trip."

Owned and bred by Joseph Allen, War Flag made her first five career starts in France, winning the Prix Chloe (G3) at Chantilly in July 2016. She didn't race again until resurfacing at Monmouth Park this June when she won an allowance test prior to her runner-up effort in the WinStar Matchmaker Stakes (G3T) in July.

One of the horses she finished ahead of that day was multiple grade 1 winner Miss Temple City. Though she was third next time out in the Glens Falls Stakes (G3T), McGaughey said signs of the 4-year-old filly's progression were there.

"You know, from the Glens Falls to here, she came into the race really well," the Hall of Fame trainer said. "So, we were confident that she would run a good race. Whether it was good enough or not you never know."

War Flag's game rally allowed her to hit the wire in 2:00.26, edging out Dacita with Grand Jete a length back in third. Beauly was fourth with Guilty Twelve fifth and Zhukova fading to last in the six-horse field.

"I saved as much ground as I could and when it was time to move at the three-eighths pole, the two horses in front of me and Dacita were the ones I had to beat and I saw the 4 horse (Zhukova) tapping on the shoulder already so I knew he didn't have horse," Ortiz said. "I knew I had to keep the pressure on Grand Jete and I made my move and thankfully, we got there."

War Flag paid $21.20, $7, and $3.50 across the board while improving her record to five wins from nine starts with $454,660 in earnings. She is out of the Arch mare Black Speck and is a full sister to group 1 winner Lines of Battle.