Vale Dori Will Miss Breeders' Cup Distaff

Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum's Vale Dori will skip the Nov. 3 Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) and get some time off, trainer Bob Baffert said Oct. 8.

The grade 1-winning daughter of Asiatic Boy, who has won five graded stakes since December and placed in two others, last worked at Santa Anita Park Sept. 20, but her Hall of Fame conditioner didn't like the way she was training leading up to such a significant test.

"We're going to freshen her up for 60 days," Baffert said. "I just didn't like the way she was training here. She ran so hard all year. She just needs a break."

Vale Dori cleaned up in Southern California's distaff division during the winter and spring, with five consecutive graded stakes victories—the Dec. 3 Bayakoa Handicap (G2), Jan. 14 La Canada Stakes (G2), Feb. 11 Santa Maria Stakes (G2), March 18 Santa Margarita Stakes (G1), and the May 7 Adoration Stakes (G3).

Hooked up with champion Stellar Wind in her last two contests, however, Vale Dori was second best in the June 3 Beholder Mile (G1) and the July 30 Clement L. Hirsch (G1).

"She peaked and ran hard," Baffert said. "We'll get her some rest and get her ready for the winter races."

The Argentine-bred has a 9-5-1 record from 16 starts and more than $1.1 million in earnings.