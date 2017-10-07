Yoshida Captures Hill Prince in Final Strides

With a final drive between horses in the Belmont Park stretch, Yoshida got up in the last few strides to nab a win in the Oct. 7 $500,000 Hill Prince Stakes (G3T) by a neck.

The win was the first graded score for the Japanese-bred son of Heart's Cry (JPN) who is owned by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club International, SF Racing, and Head of Plains Partners.

"I thought the two that were in front (Secretary At War and Frostmourne) would be in front of us, and I was hoping we might be laying third and we were," winning trainer Bill Mott said. "We got the benefit of saving the ground today and that didn't hurt him.

"The horse and rider both showed good courage. The rider showed good patience and when he asked him he had enough horse to get in there."

Racing third in the field of nine 3-year-olds Saturday, Yoshida and jockey Manny Franco stalked the pace set by Secretary At War and Frostmourne through the early stages of the 1 1/8-mile turf event. The field moved through fractions of :24.21, :49.11, and 1:13.07 for six furlongs.

Heading into the stretch, Frostmourne still had a slight advantage and Secretary at War was close behind. Franco pushed Yoshida forward and the colt moved up in a tight spot between rivals as Lucallan was closing from fourth. At the wire, it was Yoshida by a neck over Lucallan, with Bricks and Mortar another half-length back in third. The final time was 1:47.07 over the firm inner turf.

Frostmourne, Secretary At War, Rocketry, Small Bear, Ticonderoga, and Hieroglyphics completed the order of finish.

"I rode with a lot of confidence, as Bill told me," Franco said. "I expected to be third or fourth, saving ground, covering the horse up, like I did, and just waiting for the hole.

"By the eighth pole, we (himself and Joel Rosario aboard Bricks and Mortar) were going for the same spot, but I had a lot of horse and my horse took off and went through. We were going to the same spot, but I had more horse than him so I got his spot."

Yoshida returned $10.40, $5.30, and $3.30 across the board. He entered off of two close runner-up finishes, in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (G2T) and the Saranac Stakes (G3T) both at Saratoga Race Course.

Bred by Northern Farm in Japan, Yoshida is out of multiple graded stakes winner Hilda's Passion (Canadian Frontier), who was a $1.225 million purchase by Katsumi Yoshida at the 2011 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall mixed sale.

Yoshida was purchased by WinStar Farm at the 2015 Japan Horse Racing Association sale of weanlings and yearlings for $765,160.

With three wins and three seconds from seven starts, the colt now has earnings of $549,100.