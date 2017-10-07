Suedois Surges to Shadwell Turf Mile Score

George Turner and Clipper Logistics' Suedois made his first start in the U.S. a winning one when he surged to victory in the $1 million Shadwell Turf Mile (G1T) Oct. 7 at Keeneland.

A multiple group winner in Europe, the David O'Meara-trained son of Le Harve (IRE) ran by last year's Turf Mile winner, Miss Temple City, and passed frontrunner Heart to Heart in the stretch to score.The final time for the one-mile event on firm turf was 1:35.94.

Suedois (FR), dk b/br, 6/g

Le Havre (IRE) — Cup Cake (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE) Owner: George Turner and Clipper Logistics (Steve Parkin)

Breeder: Elisabeth Vidal (FR)

Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Alexander Tudhope

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Le Havre (IRE) stands at Haras de la Cauviniere for 60,000 Euros (2017). Sale History

ARQARC2015 • $185,031 • Consignor: Christian Baillet • Buyer: Nick Bradley/Jason Kelly.

Heart to Heart stayed up for second, Ballagh Rocks took third, and Divisidero got fourth in the 14-horse field.