Diversify offered a challenge to come and get him in the $750,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) Oct. 7 at Belmont Park, but no one did.

Making his first foray into graded company with a top-level bid for trainer Rick Violette Jr., Lauren and Ralph Evans' 4-year-old New York-bred Bellamy Road gelding took the lead early in the 1 1/4-mile Jockey Club Gold Cup and held onto the advantage even when 6-5 favorite Keen Ice closed to get second.

Diversify, b, 4/g

Bellamy Road — Rule One, by Street Cry (IRE) Owner: Evans, Lauren and Evans, Ralph M.

Breeder: Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (NY)

Trainer: Richard A. Violette, Jr.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Pedigree Notes

Bellamy Road stands at Dutchess Views Farm for $7,500 (2017). Sale History

KEENOV2016 • $210,000 • Consignor: WinStar Racing, agent • Buyer: Lauren & Ralph M. Evans.

FTNAUG2014 • $150,000 • Consignor: Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent • Buyer: Maverick Racing.

The final time was 2:00.96 on a fast track.

This story will be updated.