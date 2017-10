After a perfect stalking trip behind runaway early leader Hawksmoor, Empyrean Stables' Zipessa snapped an eight-race winless streak with her first top-level victory in the $400,000 First Lady Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland Oct. 7.

The City Zip mare moved alongside the frontrunner in the stretch and pulled away late to win by 1 1/2 lengths, while Hawksmoor held for second by a neck, with Roca Rojo, Dona Bruja, and Dickinson behind.

Zipessa, ch, 5/m

City Zip — Precious Princess, by Horse Chestnut (SAF) Owner: Empyrean Stables (Patrick Gallagher)

Breeder: G. Watts Humphrey Jr. & Sally S. Humphrey (KY)

Trainer: Michael Stidham

Jockey: Joe Bravo

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

City Zip stood at Lane's End for $50,000 (2017). Sale History

FTKOCT2013 • $67,000 • Consignor: St George Sales, agent • Buyer: Marette Farrell, agent.

KEENOV2012 • $30,000 • Consignor: Lane's End, agent • Buyer: Off the Hook, agent.

Zipessa finished the mile on firm turf in 1:36.99 at odds of 16-1.