Gunnevera Breezes For Breeders' Cup

Gunnevera produced a second straight bullet workout at Gulfstream Park West Oct. 7, where he breezed five furlongs in 1:00 3/5 under jockey Edgard Zayas as he prepares for the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar Nov. 4.

Trainer Antonio Sano is in Italy to visit his father, who underwent successful emergency heart surgery, and was not in attendance for the 3-year-old son of Dialed In 's third workout since he finished second in the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1).

Gunnevera's workout was the fastest of 11 recorded at the five-furlong distance, following a bullet 1:02 Sept. 30 and a :49 half-mile breeze Sept. 23.

"It went excellent. We wanted him to work a little quicker than he'd been working. He did everything perfect and he galloped out great," Zayas said. "He's doing great. He's getting better and better. He's getting ready for the race."

Gunnevera will continue to train at Gulfstream Park West and is scheduled to fly to California Oct. 27.

Gunnevera raced in 11th during the early going of the Travers before he made a sweeping move on the turn into the homestretch to engage the frontrunning West Coast. West Coast edged away to a 3 1/4-length victory, but Gunnevera held second, 2 1/4-lengths ahead of Irap after some contact in the lane.

"He gave me a lot of confidence in him. I knew he was training really good for the Travers, but I had my question about him competing with Always Dreaming and all those horses," Zayas said. "He definitely showed people he can compete. I have a lot of confidence in him. I know it's going to be tough racing against older horses, but he's always going to finish strong."

Gunnevera broke his maiden at Gulfstream Park last summer in his third start. The Kentucky-bred colt came right back to win the Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) and closed out his 2-year-old campaign with a 5 3/4-length triumph in the Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes (G3).

The Sano trainee launched his campaign this year with a second-place finish behind Irish War Cry in the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream before he closed from last to win the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2). In the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1), Gunnevera dropped back to last after he broke from the far-outside post position before making a strong run to finish third behind Always Dreaming. He subsequently finished seventh behind that rival in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

Gunnevera finished fifth in the Preakness Stakes (G1). He prepped for the Travers with a five-length win in the $100,000 Tangelo Stakes at Gulfstream Aug. 6, when Zayas rode him for the first time.