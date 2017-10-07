Bucchero Upsets Woodford Stakes

Second time proved the charm for Ironhorse Racing's Bucchero, who upset the $200,000 Woodford Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select (G2T) Oct. 7 at Keeneland at odds of 26-1.

The 5-year-old son of Kantharos finished 11th in the 2016 edition of the 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint, but found his winning run this year under Fernando De La Cruz, and gave the Peruvian rider his first graded stakes score.

It was also the first graded victory for the Tim Glyshaw trainee, who came off a win running six furlongs on dirt in the Sept. 13 Brickyard Stakes at Indiana Grand Race Course, an event he also won last season.

Bucchero found a sweet spot behind pacesetter Latent Revenge in the Woodford, and was in prime position to make his move after stalking three deep behind opening fractions of :22.13 and :44.97. Closing through five-eighths in :56.90, the chestnut runner shook clear of the leader and had enough left to hold off 5-2 Hogy by 1 3/4 lengths.

Mongolian Saturday, winner of the 2016 Woodford and 2015 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T), was another half-length back in third.

The final time was 1:03.06 on a firm course.

Bucchero returned $55.20, $17.20, and $7.40, Hogy brought $4.20 and $2.80, and Mongolian Saturday was worth $3.60. The order of finish was completed by Conquest Panthera, Latent Revenge, Commend, Balandeen, Mongol Bull, and Indy Hill.

Bred in Indiana by Southern Chase Farm and Karen Dodd out of the General Meeting mare Meetmeontime, Bucchero went through the 2014 Ocala Breeders' Sales June sale of 2-year-olds and horses of racing age, where he was consigned and purchased by Southern Chase for $43,000.