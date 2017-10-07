Firenze Fire Bounces Back to Win Champagne

After his first career blemish when fourth last out in the Hopeful Stakes (G1), Sanford Stakes (G3) winner Firenze Fire wasted no time in bouncing back, using a rail rally in the turn on his way to a half-length victory in the $500,000 Champagne Stakes (G1) Oct. 7 at Belmont Park.

Mr. Amore Stable homebred Firenze Fire posted a clear victory in the July 22 Sanford at Saratoga Race Course at six furlongs but then finished fourth in the seven-furlong Hopeful Sept. 4 at Saratoga where he weakened late. But the one-mile distance of the Champagne would prove no problem for the Florida-bred son of Poseidon's Warrior , as he rated early before making up ground in the turn under Irad Ortiz Jr.

Firenze Fire, b, 2/c

Poseidon's Warrior — My Every Wish, by Langfuhr Owner: Mr. Amore Stable

Breeder: Mr Amore Stables (FL)

Trainer: Jason Servis

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Poseidon's Warrior stands at Pleasant Acres Stallions for $6,500 (2017).

Early in Saturday's race, favorite Aveenu Malcainu seized a contested lead through a quarter-mile in :22.9. In the turn, Aveenu Malcainu continued to lead through a half-mile in :45.94 but he was pressed by both Honorable Treasure and Hazit.

The race would change in early stretch. Maiden Good Magic would strike first, seizing the lead, but Firenze Fire, who had floated into a clear path off the turn would rally past that rival and continue well to the wire, completing one mile in 1:35.91.

"He always breaks good, but we've been working with him to drop in, take some kickback, get some dirt and finish," Ortiz said. "He was working great.

"He broke in front but I took him back like the way we've been working him and it worked out perfect for us. When I asked him, he exploded. He responded very good. Past the three-eighths pole, I still had some horse and he hadn't moved yet. He's been working good so I knew when I asked him, he was going to be there for me."

Trained by Jason Servis, Firenze Fire paid $24, $9.80, and $5.60 across the board while Good Magic returned $6 to place and $4.30 to show. Well-bred Enticed rallied for third and paid $4.70 to show, edging fourth-place Kowboy Karma. Firenze Fire is the first grade 1 winner for Servis.

Already the first stakes winner for his freshman sire, Firenze Fire becomes the first grade 1 winner for Poseidon's Warrior who stood the 2017 season for $6,500 at Pleasant Acres Farm near Morriston, Fla.

The Champagne is a Breeders' Cup Challenge "Win and You're In" race, earning the winner a fees-paid spot in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) at Del Mar.

The Champagne also is a 2018 Kentucky Derby Championship Series Prep Season race, awarding 10 points to the winner, four points to the runner-up, two points to the third-place finisher, and one point to the fourth-place finisher.

Servis said Firenze Fire was not at his best in the Hopeful but came into the Champagne in better shape.

"He wasn't right that day. He had a virus or something going on," Servis said. "He was flat. The week before the race the horse was coughing, but sometimes you've got to run them. Everything's there, it's in the moment. You run them and you move on."

Trainer Chad Brown was pleased with Good Magic.

"He just got beat. I thought he ran very well especially for a maiden. It's the first time he's seen dirt in his face, probably going to learn a lot from that, he just ran second best again," Brown said. "I thought we had a big shot. That horse came and got us, we were well clear of third so it says something about how well both first and second place finishers ran."