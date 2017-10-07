Puerto Rican Horses Heading Stateside for Retirement

A small handful of the approximately 800 horses at Hipódromo Camarero are in the process of being moved from the U.S. territory to the states for retirement from racing, some going to permanent homes and some going to Thoroughbred retirement organizations.

The racetrack near San Juan was hit hard when Hurricane Maria reached the island Sept. 20.

BLOODHORSE STAFF: Flight Delivers Feed and Vet Supplies to Puerto Rico

As of Oct. 7, Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare is hoping to get eight into quarantine for the first move, according to the CTA's Shelley Blodgett. Of that group, four are going back to their breeders, one is going to a previous owner, two are going to the Exceller Fund, and one is going to Old Friends Equine. Blodgett said the CTA does not know when the horses will start quarantine but it is dependent on their blood work.

"After that, we're working to get (another) seven to good homes," Blodgett said via text message. "Adoptions won't be happening for a while due to people's lives turned upside down.

"ReRun, New Vocations, Horse Rescue of Aiken, and likely others are offering to take in and pick up where CTA has left off. We don't have concrete plans but will be working on that soon. TCA (Thoroughbred Charities of America) and TAA (Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance) are assisting via their programs."

