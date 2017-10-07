Roly Poly Rolls in Sun Chariot

Roly Poly continued a monumental roll by Coolmore 3-year-old fillies and trainer Aidan O'Brien, winning the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes (G1) at Newmarket Oct. 7 by 1 1/4 lengths over main rival Persuasive.

Roly Poly, a War Front filly out of the Galileo (IRE) mare Misty For Me, led early under Ryan Moore. She was headed briefly by longshot Dawn of Hope with two furlongs to run but found the needed extra gear. Persuasive, with Frankie Dettori up for trainer John Gosden, took over second with a furlong to run but could not make further progress toward the winner.

Another Gosden runner, Nathra, was third.

Roly Poly, who raced in the shadow of stablemates Winter, Rhododendron, and Hydrangea earlier in the season, picked up her third win from her last four starts, all of them group 1 events.

She finished ninth in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.

The win was the 23rd of the year at the highest level for O'Brien, leaving him just two shy of the record held by the late Bobby Frankel. He could equal or tie that record in November at the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar—possibly with Roly Poly.

"I think so," O'Brien said of the prospects of taking Roly Poly to Del Mar. "The lads (Coolomore partners) will decide what they want to do but her and Rhododendron could be trained for the Filly & Mare (Turf, G1T) race if that's what the lads want to do."