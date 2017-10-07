Winx Simply Brilliant in Turnbull Stakes

Jockey Hugh Bowman warned Winx is better left-handed and, as if to prove the point, she came out won the Seppelt Turnbull Stakes (G1) at Flemington almost untouched Oct. 7 to earn her 21st straight win.

"It was pretty special but no surprise, believe it or not," Bowman said.

It was a show of athletic brilliance and power rarely seen. It was dominant, yet graceful. It was like she was at home, despite Flemington being 1,000 kilometers from her stable.

"I am very pleased with how she has settled in down here. I know she did work well the other day, but she always does. What's impressed me is how settled she is down here. I have said it all week," Bowman said. "She was back to herself today. She was very unenthusiastic last start, for some reason or other. Maybe she just had a bit of a day where she didn't want to do it, but she still did it in style."

Winx looked comfortable as the field went through the first half of the race, even though she was eight lengths from the leaders. By the turn Bowman took the daughter of Street Cry to the outside and let her loom up to the leaders.

He did little more than shake the reins at her and away she went at the 300-meter mark, as she has done so many times before.

The margin at the line was 6 1/2 lengths back to Ventura Storm, with Humidor, a group 1 winner in his last start, another three-quarters of a length back in third. It took her total winning margins in four group 1 wins in Melbourne to more than 21 lengths.

"I knew we were in business when I got her today," Bowman said. "I knew she was ready to do something special. With genuine gallop today the race sorted itself out and I didn't have to think too much about it. I just sat there and enjoyed the ride like everybody else.

"She is a very special athlete and to be part of it is a great honor. It carries a lot of expectation and carries a lot of responsibility. I know I can rely on her."

It was her 14th group 1 victory, which matched Australian Hall of Famer Kingston Town. Winx will look to pass him in terms of group 1 wins in three weeks when she seeks a third straight score in the William Hill Cox Plate.

Trainer Chris Waller is just enjoying his champion.

"She makes us all look good in what she does," Waller said. "There is no training manual for a horse like Winx. We've managed to get it right, but she makes us get it right."

Chris Roots is chief racing writer for the Sydney Morning Herald