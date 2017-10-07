Weekend Stakes Rundown: Super Saturday

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have grade 1 races at Belmont Park, Keeneland, and Santa Anita Park. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Oct. 7

3:25 p.m.—$200,000 Woodford Stakes (G2) at Keeneland

Since his upset victory in the 2015 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) at Keeneland, Mongolian Saturday's only other victory in 12 starts was back at the Lexington racetrack in 2016, when he took the Woodford by a half-length. He's winless in seven starts since last year's Woodford, but showed signs of life last time out with a second-place finish in the Turf Monster Stakes (G3T).

Entries: Woodford S. Presented by Keeneland Select (G2T) Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 5 Grade IIT

5 1/2f

Turf

$200,000

3 yo's & up

3:25 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Conquest Panthera (KY) Robby Albarado 124 Mark E. Casse 7/2 2 2Bucchero (IN) Fernando De La Cruz 120 Tim Glyshaw 15/1 3 3Commend (KY) Jose Lezcano 120 William I. Mott 3/1 4 4Indy Hill (KY) Jon Kenton Court 118 D. Wayne Lukas 20/1 5 5Latent Revenge (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 120 Gregory D. Foley 12/1 6 6Mongolian Saturday (KY) Javier Castellano 120 Enebish Ganbat 3/1 7 7Balandeen (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 118 Chris A. Hartman 15/1 8 8Hogy (KY) Florent Geroux 122 Michael J. Maker 5/2 9 9Mongol Bull (KY) Edgar Perez 120 Bradlee Rainwater 20/1

3:59 p.m.—$75,000 Obviously Mile at Santa Anita Park

Blackjackcat will seek his fourth consecutive win, and if all goes according to plan, trainer Mark Glatt hopes to make the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) at Del Mar. The Tale of the Cat gelding's last three victories have all been at a mile in Southern California. He began with a Santa Anita allowance score July 2, took the Wickerr Stakes at Del Mar July 23, and stepped up again to win the Aug. 20 Del Mar Mile (G2T).

Entries: Obviously Mile S. Santa Anita Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 2 STK

1m

Turf

$75,000

3 yo's & up

12:59 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Blackjackcat (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 126 Mark Glatt 4/5 2 2Bird Is the Word (KY) Flavien Prat 119 G. F. Almeida 5/1 3 3He Will (CA) Rafael Bejarano 122 Jerry Hollendorfer 4/1 4 4Mach One Rules (WA) Evin A. Roman 126 Frank Lucarelli 12/1 5 5Cistron (KY) Tyler Baze 123 John W. Sadler 5/1 6 6Tequila Joe (KY) Joseph Talamo 122 Michael W. McCarthy 6/1

4 p.m.—$250,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G2) at Keeneland

It's safe to say Finley'sluckycharm hasn't run a poor race in a long, long time. Since an off-the-board finish in the Rachel Alexandra (G2) in February of 2016, the Twirling Candy filly has won six of her eight starts—including two grade 3 victories—but her only losses were tight runner-up efforts to Paulassilverlining in the July 26 Honorable Miss (G1) and to Constellation in the 2016 La Brea (G1).

Entries: Thoroughbred Club of America S. (G2) Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 6 Grade II

6f

Dirt

$250,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:00 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Bendable (KY) Javier Castellano 122 Richard E. Mandella 6/1 2 2Vertical Oak (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 120 Steven M. Asmussen 5/1 3 3I'm a Looker (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 120 Brad H. Cox 10/1 4 4Finley'sluckycharm (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 122 W. Bret Calhoun 3/5 5 5Grace's Treasure (KY) Jesus Lopez Castanon 120 Michael Ann Ewing 20/1 6 6Chalon (KY) Paco Lopez 118 Peter Miller 12/1 7 7True Romance (KY) Joe Bravo 120 Timothy A. Hills 20/1 8 8Ivy Bell (KY) Shaun Bridgmohan 120 William J. Denzik, Jr. 8/1

4:13 p.m.—$500,000 Champagne Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park

Gold Square's talented 2-year-old Aveenu Malcainu, who was impressive in a pair of wins against New York-breds, will take on open company at the top level. The Into Mischief colt won his debut July 28 and is coming off a 2 1/2-length victory in the Aug. 25 Funny Cide Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Entries: Champagne S. (G1) Belmont Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 8 Grade I

1m

Dirt

$500,000

2 yo

4:13 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Kowboy Karma (KY) Alex Cintron 122 J. Larry Jones 12/1 2 2Blame It On Honey (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 122 Anthony Farrior 50/1 3 3Stronger (KY) Manuel Franco 122 Eric J. Guillot 15/1 4 4Enticed (KY) Junior Alvarado 122 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 10/1 5 5Master Manipulator (KY) Angel S. Arroyo 122 Eric J. Guillot 20/1 6 6Good Magic (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 122 Chad C. Brown 7/2 7 7Bahamian (MD) Mario Gutierrez 122 Simon Callaghan 5/1 8 8Aveenu Malcainu (NY) Luis Saez 122 Jeremiah C. Englehart 6/1 9 9Honorable Treasure (KY) Dylan Davis 122 Kenneth G. McPeek 6/1 10 10Full of Run (KY) Nik Juarez 122 Jason Servis 15/1 11 11Hazit (KY) John R. Velazquez 122 Todd A. Pletcher 4/1 12 12Firenze Fire (FL) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 122 Jason Servis 10/1

4:35 p.m.—$400,000 First Lady Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland

Anchored by the presence of grade 1 winner Dickinson, the First Lady lacks for little in terms of overall quality. Though Dickinson prevailed over the course in April, when she bested Lady Eli in the Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T), the daughter of Medaglia d'Oro has dropped her last three starts—a byproduct of being in one of racing's toughest divisions.

Entries: First Lady S. (G1T) Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 7 Grade IT

1m

Turf

$400,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:35 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1One Liz (IL) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 124 Wayne M. Catalano 20/1 2 2Delectation (GB) Eduardo Pedroza 121 Andreas Wohler 15/1 3 3Dona Bruja (ARG) Declan Cannon 124 Ignacio Correas, IV 5/2 4 4Roca Rojo (IRE) Javier Castellano 124 Chad C. Brown 2/1 5 5Zipessa (KY) Joe Bravo 124 Michael Stidham 10/1 6 6Dickinson (KY) Paco Lopez 124 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 5/2 7 7Hawksmoor (IRE) Julien R. Leparoux 124 Arnaud Delacour 4/1

4:48 p.m.—$500,000 Hill Prince Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park

Bricks and Mortar scored stakes wins on the turf in the July 4 Manila at Belmont and then in the Aug. 4 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga. He checked in third last time out in the Saranac Stakes (G3T) after encountering trouble at the start.

Entries: Hill Prince S. (G3T) Belmont Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 9 Grade III

1 1/8m

Inner turf

$500,000

3 yo

4:48 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Secretary At War (KY) Junior Alvarado 116 James A. Jerkens 15/1 2 2Yoshida (JPN) Manuel Franco 116 William I. Mott 7/2 3 3Small Bear (KY) Luis Saez 116 Jeremiah C. Englehart 20/1 4 4Frostmourne (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 120 Christophe Clement 5/2 5 5Lucullan (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 116 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 8/1 6 6Bricks and Mortar (KY) Joel Rosario 120 Chad C. Brown 3/1 7 7Hieroglyphics (KY) John R. Velazquez 116 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1 8 8Ticonderoga (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Chad C. Brown 10/1 9 9Rocketry (KY) Nik Juarez 116 James A. Jerkens 8/1

5:10 p.m.—$500,000 Breeders' Futurity (G1) at Keeneland

After an 11-length maiden-breaking win, GMB Racing's Lone Sailor will step into stakes company for the first time. He will take on Free Drop Billy and Givemeaminit, who were only a head apart in the Hopeful Stakes (G1) last time out Sept. 4 at Saratoga—second and third, respectively—and a neck behind winner Sporting Chance.

Entries: Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 8 Grade I

1 1/16m

Dirt

$500,000

2 yo

5:10 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Lionite (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 121 Steven M. Asmussen 12/1 2 2Ezmosh (OK) Javier Castellano 121 Brad H. Cox 6/1 3 3Lone Sailor (KY) Florent Geroux 121 Thomas M. Amoss 12/1 4 4Ten City (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 121 Kenneth G. McPeek 10/1 5 5Bravazo (KY) Jon Kenton Court 121 D. Wayne Lukas 30/1 6 6Lone Rock (KY) Joe Bravo 121 William B. Van Meter 30/1 7 7Givemeaminit (LA) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 121 Dallas Stewart 7/2 8 8Bourbon Resolution (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 121 Ian R. Wilkes 8/1 9 9Free Drop Billy (KY) Robby Albarado 121 Dale L. Romans 2/1 10 10Crea's Bklyn Law (KY) Joseph Rocco, Jr. 121 Michael Dilger 20/1 11 11Captivating Moon (KY) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 121 Chris M. Block 20/1 12 12Ready Prospector (LA) Miguel Mena 121 Oscar Modica 30/1 13 13Enticed (KY) Jose Lezcano 121 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 15/1

5:23 p.m.—$750,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) at Belmont Park

Without Gun Runner or Arrogate to contend with, Donegal Racing and Calumet Farm's Keen Ice stands out in the Gold Cup. The 5-year-old son of Curlin has built a multimillion-dollar career out of running second or third behind America's best runners of the last couple of years, but he's also repeatedly proved he's a worthy competitor.

Entries: Jockey Club Gold Cup S. (G1) Belmont Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 10 Grade I

1 1/4m

Dirt

$750,000

3 yo's & up

5:23 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Diversify (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 126 Richard A. Violette, Jr. 7/2 2 2Highland Sky (KY) Rajiv Maragh 126 Barclay Tagg 20/1 3 3Good Samaritan (KY) Joel Rosario 122 William I. Mott 8/1 4 4Pavel (KY) Mario Gutierrez 122 Doug F. O'Neill 5/2 5 5Rally Cry (KY) John R. Velazquez 126 Todd A. Pletcher 6/1 6 6Destin (KY) Luis Saez 126 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1 7 7Keen Ice (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 126 Todd A. Pletcher 9/5

5:45 p.m.—$1 million Shadwell Turf Mile (G1T) at Keeneland

The boys had nothing for Miss Temple City at Keeneland last year, which sent her into the record books. She became the first female runner to capture both the Maker's 46 Mile Stakes (G1T) in the spring and the Shadwell Turf Mile last October. Having recently gotten back in the win column after a first half of the year full of starts and stops, she will will aim to duplicate her best self once more.

Entries: Shadwell Turf Mile S. (G1T) Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 9 Grade IT

1m

Turf

$1,000,000

3 yo's & up

5:45 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Tyler U (KY) Robby Albarado 123 Troy S. Wismer 50/1 2 2Divisidero (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 126 William B. Bradley 9/2 3 3Suedois (FR) Daniel Alexander Tudhope 126 David O'Meara 15/1 4 4Le Ken (ARG) Corey J. Lanerie 126 Ignacio Correas, IV 30/1 5 5Dimension (GB) Chris Landeros 126 Conor Murphy 20/1 6 6Ballagh Rocks (KY) Jose Lezcano 126 William I. Mott 10/1 7 7Mondialiste (IRE) Feargal Lynch 126 David O'Meara 4/1 8 8Miss Temple City (KY) Edgar S. Prado 123 H. Graham Motion 3/1 9 9Flatlined (KY) Joseph Rocco, Jr. 126 Charles L. Dickey 20/1 10 10Heart to Heart (ON) Florent Geroux 126 Brian A. Lynch 7/2 11 11Christian C (IL) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 126 Wayne M. Catalano 50/1 12 12Offering Plan (NY) Javier Castellano 126 Chad C. Brown 15/1 13 13Applicator (KY) Shaun Bridgmohan 126 Mikhail Yanakov 30/1 14 14American Patriot (KY) Joe Bravo 126 Todd A. Pletcher 15/1

6:02 p.m.—$300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G1) at Santa Anita Park

The fact that Roy H's connections feel like they had the best horse and didn't win in the July 29 Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) adds a little spice to the mixture in the key prep for the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1). Ransom the Moon got a clean trip as the loose champion sprinter Drefong—who ducked in leaving the chute at Del Mar and dropped jockey Mike Smith—floated Roy H six paths wide late in the turn in the Bing Crosby, which Ransom the Moon won.

Entries: Santa Anita Sprint Championship S. (G1) Santa Anita Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 6 Grade I

6f

Dirt

$300,000

3 yo's & up

3:02 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Ransom the Moon (ON) Flavien Prat 126 Philip D'Amato 5/2 2 2Giant Expectations (NY) Gary L. Stevens 122 Peter Eurton 3/1 3 3Edwards Going Left (CA) Tyler Baze 119 John W. Sadler 10/1 4 4American Anthem (KY) Mike E. Smith 119 Bob Baffert 3/1 5 5Mr. Hinx (CA) Drayden Van Dyke 119 Steven Miyadi 15/1 6 6Roy H (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 122 Peter Miller 8/5

Sunday, Oct. 8

4:13 p.m.—$400,000 Frizette Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park

Looking to rebound off a third-place finish in the Spinaway Stakes (G1) Sept. 2 at Saratoga is Klaravich Stable's Separationofpowers. The daughter of Candy Ride made an eye-popping debut July 30 at the Spa, where he bested a field of eight by 11 3/4 lengths. Returning in the Spinaway, she broke alertly from the gate, engaged in a speed duel up front, and faded.

Entries: Frizette S. (G1) Belmont Park, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 7 Grade I

1m

Dirt

$400,000

2 yo Fillies

4:13 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Maya Malibu (KY) Javier Castellano 120 H. Graham Motion 4/1 2 2Go (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 120 Anthony T. Quartarolo 20/1 3 3Strategic Dreams (FL) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 120 Rudy R. Rodriguez 12/1 4 4Separationofpowers (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 120 Chad C. Brown 9/5 5 5Drama Run (FL) Jose A. Bracho 120 Anthony T. Quartarolo 10/1 6 6Purrfect Miss (KY) Manuel Franco 120 Jeremiah C. Englehart 5/1 7 7Wall of Compassion (KY) Joel Rosario 120 Rudy R. Rodriguez 12/1 8 8Teen Angel (KY) Dylan Davis 120 Corby Caiazzo 30/1 9 9Caledonia Road (FL) Junior Alvarado 120 Ralph E. Nicks 12/1 10 10Critique (KY) John R. Velazquez 120 Todd A. Pletcher 6/1

4:46 p.m.—$500,000 Flower Bowl Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park

Zhukova will look to make a triumphant return to Belmont in the Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T). Zhukova made an immediate impression in her North American debut, when she won the Man o' War Stakes (G1T) by six lengths against males May 13. The Irish-bred returned to her native country for her last two races, a fourth in the Pretty Polly Stakes (G1) and an eighth in the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes (G1).

Entries: Flower Bowl S. (G1T) Belmont Park, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 8 Grade I

1 1/4m

Inner turf

$500,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:46 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Grand Jete (GB) Javier Castellano 119 Chad C. Brown 9/5 2 2War Flag (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 119 Claude R. McGaughey III 8/1 3 3Dacita (CHI) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 123 Chad C. Brown 3/1

5:10 p.m.—$250,000 Bourbon Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland

Flameaway is one of two stakes winners in the field. He captured the Skidmore Stakes Aug. 18 at Saratoga when it was washed off the grass going 5 1/2 furlongs in the mud. This would be his first time on the turf and he is well bred for it, by Scat Daddy out of a Fusaichi Pegasus mare whose family includes group 1 winners Salsabil and Marju.

Entries: Dixiana Bourbon S. (G3T) Keeneland, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 8 Grade IIIT

1 1/16m

Turf

$250,000

2 yo

5:10 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Tigers Rule (KY) Miguel Mena 118 Vickie L. Foley 15/1 2 2Fred'stwirlincandy (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 118 Lon Wiggins 15/1 3 3Tap Daddy (KY) Florent Geroux 118 Steven M. Asmussen 4/1 4 4Wicked Trick (KY) Shaun Bridgmohan 118 Raymond Handal 30/1 5 5High Providence (FL) Jon Kenton Court 118 Jason H. Meaux 15/1 6 6Budro Talking (LA) Joe Bravo 120 Danny Pish 10/1 7 7King Valero (KY) Cesar A. Ordaz 118 Alejandro Gonzalez 20/1 8 8John Tippmann (KY) Robby Albarado 118 Kenneth G. McPeek 8/1 9 9Captivating Moon (KY) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 118 Chris M. Block 5/1 10 10Trenton Traveler (FL) Sophie Doyle 118 Mary Lightner 30/1 11 11Machtree (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 118 Mark E. Casse 6/1 12 12Flameaway (ON) Julien R. Leparoux 118 Mark E. Casse 6/1 13 13Admiralty Pier (KY) Luis Saez 118 Barbara J. Minshall 6/1 14 14Arawak (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 118 Wesley A. Ward 10/1 15 15Shared Value (KY) Jack Gilligan 118 Thomas M. Amoss 30/1

5:30 p.m.—$100,000 LA Woman Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park

The hype has reached a crescendo for Don Alberto Stable's Unique Bella, who has been wowing onlookers during her last handful of works in preparation for a return to racing. A shin injury sent the Tapit filly—who was a favorite for the Santa Anita Oaks (G1) and Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at the time—to the sideline in March.

Entries: L.A. Woman S. (G3) Santa Anita Park, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 5 Grade III

6 1/2f

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

2:37 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Sturdy One (ON) Norberto Arroyo, Jr. 122 Ian Kruljac 20/1 2 2Cuddle Alert (CA) Edwin A. Maldonado 122 Reed Saldana 15/1 3 3Bad Ju Ju (CA) Drayden Van Dyke 122 Peter Miller 6/1 4 4Princess Karen (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 119 Jeff Bonde 8/1 5 5Unique Bella (PA) Mike E. Smith 121 Jerry Hollendorfer 1/5 6 6Dis Smart Cat (CA) Gary L. Stevens 122 Matthew Chew 20/1 7 7Lunar Empress (KY) Flavien Prat 122 Richard Baltas 15/1

5:45 p.m.—$500,000 Spinster Stakes (G1) at Keeneland

Morphed into a graded stakes-winning professional at the age of 5, a new career looms for Romantic Vision, as she is set to join owner G. Watts Humphrey Jr.'s broodmare band for 2018. But with many of the top distaffers training up to the Breeders' Cup, the Spinster represents an opportunity for Romantic Vision—or one of her dozen challengers—to grab a top-level victory.

Entries: Juddmonte Spinster S. (G1) Keeneland, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 9 Grade I

1 1/8m

Dirt

$500,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

5:45 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Martini Glass (KY) Paco Lopez 124 Keith Nations 12/1 2 2Katalust (OH) Ricardo Feliciano 124 Anthony F. Rini 50/1 3 3You Know Too (KY) Alex Cintron 121 Michael E. Gorham 15/1 4 4Duchess of Duke (IN) Luis H. Colon 124 Anthony F. Rini 50/1 5 5Tiger Moth (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 124 Brad H. Cox 6/1 6 6Lockdown (KY) Jose Lezcano 121 William I. Mott 3/1 7 7Turkish Tabby (KY) Robby Albarado 124 Brendan P. Walsh 20/1 8 8Bar of Gold (NY) Luis Saez 124 John C. Kimmel 7/2 9 9Factory of Faith (KY) C.J. McMahon 124 Michael Ann Ewing 30/1 10 10Blue Prize (ARG) James Graham 124 Ignacio Correas, IV 5/1 11 11Romantic Vision (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 124 George R. Arnold, II 5/1 12 12A Place to Shine (KY) Alex Jimenez 124 Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr. 30/1 13 13Mo d'Amour (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 124 Rodolphe Brisset 10/1

7:50 p.m.—$100,000 Ballerina Stakes (G3) at Hastings Racecourse

C R K Stable's She's a Warrior ships north of the border from her Southern California base with hopes to break through for her first graded victory. The Majestic Warrior filly has placed in three of the five graded races she's entered—third-place runs in the 2016 Las Virgenes (G2), Santa Anita Oaks (G1), and Torrey Pines (G3).