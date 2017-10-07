Belmont Park

Weekend Stakes Rundown: Super Saturday

Grade 1 races this weekend at Belmont Park, Keeneland, and Santa Anita Park.

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have grade 1 races at Belmont Park, Keeneland, and Santa Anita Park. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Oct. 7

3:25 p.m.—$200,000 Woodford Stakes (G2) at Keeneland

Since his upset victory in the 2015 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) at Keeneland, Mongolian Saturday's only other victory in 12 starts was back at the Lexington racetrack in 2016, when he took the Woodford by a half-length. He's winless in seven starts since last year's Woodford, but showed signs of life last time out with a second-place finish in the Turf Monster Stakes (G3T).

Entries: Woodford S. Presented by Keeneland Select (G2T)

Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 5

  • Grade IIT
  • 5 1/2f
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:25 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Conquest Panthera (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado124Mark E. Casse7/2
22Bucchero (IN)Fernando De La Cruz120Tim Glyshaw15/1
33Commend (KY)Jose Lezcano120William I. Mott3/1
44Indy Hill (KY)Jon Kenton Court118D. Wayne Lukas20/1
55Latent Revenge (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.120Gregory D. Foley12/1
66Mongolian Saturday (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano120Enebish Ganbat3/1
77Balandeen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie118Chris A. Hartman15/1
88Hogy (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux122Michael J. Maker5/2
99Mongol Bull (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar Perez120Bradlee Rainwater20/1

3:59 p.m.—$75,000 Obviously Mile at Santa Anita Park

Blackjackcat will seek his fourth consecutive win, and if all goes according to plan, trainer Mark Glatt hopes to make the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) at Del Mar. The Tale of the Cat  gelding's last three victories have all been at a mile in Southern California. He began with a Santa Anita allowance score July 2, took the Wickerr Stakes at Del Mar July 23, and stepped up again to win the Aug. 20 Del Mar Mile (G2T).

Entries: Obviously Mile S.

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 2

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 12:59 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Blackjackcat (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux126Mark Glatt4/5
22Bird Is the Word (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat119G. F. Almeida5/1
33He Will (CA)Rafael Bejarano122Jerry Hollendorfer4/1
44Mach One Rules (WA)Evin A. Roman126Frank Lucarelli12/1
55Cistron (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Baze123John W. Sadler5/1
66Tequila Joe (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Talamo122Michael W. McCarthy6/1

4 p.m.—$250,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G2) at Keeneland

It's safe to say Finley'sluckycharm hasn't run a poor race in a long, long time. Since an off-the-board finish in the Rachel Alexandra (G2) in February of 2016, the Twirling Candy  filly has won six of her eight starts—including two grade 3 victories—but her only losses were tight runner-up efforts to Paulassilverlining in the July 26 Honorable Miss (G1) and to Constellation in the 2016 La Brea (G1).

Entries: Thoroughbred Club of America S. (G2)

Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade II
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bendable (KY)Javier Castellano122Richard E. Mandella6/1
22Vertical Oak (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.120Steven M. Asmussen5/1
33I'm a Looker (KY)Corey J. Lanerie120Brad H. Cox10/1
44Finley'sluckycharm (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.122W. Bret Calhoun3/5
55Grace's Treasure (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJesus Lopez Castanon120Michael Ann Ewing20/1
66Chalon (KY)Paco Lopez118Peter Miller12/1
77True Romance (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoe Bravo120Timothy A. Hills20/1
88Ivy Bell (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateShaun Bridgmohan120William J. Denzik, Jr.8/1

4:13 p.m.—$500,000 Champagne Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park

Gold Square's talented 2-year-old Aveenu Malcainu, who was impressive in a pair of wins against New York-breds, will take on open company at the top level. The Into Mischief  colt won his debut July 28 and is coming off a 2 1/2-length victory in the Aug. 25 Funny Cide Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Entries: Champagne S. (G1)

Belmont Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade I
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $500,000
  • 2 yo
  • 4:13 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Kowboy Karma (KY)Alex Cintron122J. Larry Jones12/1
22Blame It On Honey (KY)Kendrick Carmouche122Anthony Farrior50/1
33Stronger (KY)Manuel Franco122Eric J. Guillot15/1
44Enticed (KY)Junior Alvarado122Kiaran P. McLaughlin10/1
55Master Manipulator (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAngel S. Arroyo122Eric J. Guillot20/1
66Good Magic (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz122Chad C. Brown7/2
77Bahamian (MD)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez122Simon Callaghan5/1
88Aveenu Malcainu (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez122Jeremiah C. Englehart6/1
99Honorable Treasure (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDylan Davis122Kenneth G. McPeek6/1
1010Full of Run (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNik Juarez122Jason Servis15/1
1111Hazit (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez122Todd A. Pletcher4/1
1212Firenze Fire (FL)Irad Ortiz, Jr.122Jason Servis10/1

4:35 p.m.—$400,000 First Lady Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland

Anchored by the presence of grade 1 winner Dickinson, the First Lady lacks for little in terms of overall quality. Though Dickinson prevailed over the course in April, when she bested Lady Eli in the Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T), the daughter of Medaglia d'Oro  has dropped her last three starts—a byproduct of being in one of racing's toughest divisions.

Entries: First Lady S. (G1T)

Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade IT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11One Liz (IL)Jose Valdivia, Jr.124Wayne M. Catalano20/1
22Delectation (GB)Eduardo Pedroza121Andreas Wohler15/1
33Dona Bruja (ARG)Declan Cannon124Ignacio Correas, IV5/2
44Roca Rojo (IRE)Javier Castellano124Chad C. Brown2/1
55Zipessa (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoe Bravo124Michael Stidham10/1
66Dickinson (KY)Paco Lopez124Kiaran P. McLaughlin5/2
77Hawksmoor (IRE)Julien R. Leparoux124Arnaud Delacour4/1

4:48 p.m.—$500,000 Hill Prince Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park

Bricks and Mortar scored stakes wins on the turf in the July 4 Manila at Belmont and then in the Aug. 4 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga. He checked in third last time out in the Saranac Stakes (G3T) after encountering trouble at the start.

Entries: Hill Prince S. (G3T)

Belmont Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • Inner turf
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:48 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Secretary At War (KY)Junior Alvarado116James A. Jerkens15/1
22Yoshida (JPN)Manuel Franco116William I. Mott7/2
33Small Bear (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez116Jeremiah C. Englehart20/1
44Frostmourne (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.120Christophe Clement5/2
55Lucullan (KY)Kendrick Carmouche116Kiaran P. McLaughlin8/1
66Bricks and Mortar (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario120Chad C. Brown3/1
77Hieroglyphics (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez116Todd A. Pletcher12/1
88Ticonderoga (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz118Chad C. Brown10/1
99Rocketry (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNik Juarez116James A. Jerkens8/1

5:10 p.m.—$500,000 Breeders' Futurity (G1) at Keeneland

After an 11-length maiden-breaking win, GMB Racing's Lone Sailor will step into stakes company for the first time. He will take on Free Drop Billy and Givemeaminit, who were only a head apart in the Hopeful Stakes (G1) last time out Sept. 4 at Saratoga—second and third, respectively—and a neck behind winner Sporting Chance.

Entries: Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1)

Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $500,000
  • 2 yo
  • 5:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Lionite (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.121Steven M. Asmussen12/1
22Ezmosh (OK)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano121Brad H. Cox6/1
33Lone Sailor (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux121Thomas M. Amoss12/1
44Ten City (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie121Kenneth G. McPeek10/1
55Bravazo (KY)Jon Kenton Court121D. Wayne Lukas30/1
66Lone Rock (KY)Joe Bravo121William B. Van Meter30/1
77Givemeaminit (LA)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.121Dallas Stewart7/2
88Bourbon Resolution (KY)Julien R. Leparoux121Ian R. Wilkes8/1
99Free Drop Billy (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado121Dale L. Romans2/1
1010Crea's Bklyn Law (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Rocco, Jr.121Michael Dilger20/1
1111Captivating Moon (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.121Chris M. Block20/1
1212Ready Prospector (LA)Miguel Mena121Oscar Modica30/1
1313Enticed (KY)Jose Lezcano121Kiaran P. McLaughlin15/1

5:23 p.m.—$750,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) at Belmont Park

Without Gun Runner or Arrogate to contend with, Donegal Racing and Calumet Farm's Keen Ice  stands out in the Gold Cup. The 5-year-old son of Curlin  has built a multimillion-dollar career out of running second or third behind America's best runners of the last couple of years, but he's also repeatedly proved he's a worthy competitor.

Entries: Jockey Club Gold Cup S. (G1)

Belmont Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/4m
  • Dirt
  • $750,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:23 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Diversify (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.126Richard A. Violette, Jr.7/2
22Highland Sky (KY)Rajiv Maragh126Barclay Tagg20/1
33Good Samaritan (KY)Joel Rosario122William I. Mott8/1
44Pavel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill5/2
55Rally Cry (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez126Todd A. Pletcher6/1
66Destin (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez126Todd A. Pletcher12/1
77Keen Ice (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz126Todd A. Pletcher9/5

5:45 p.m.—$1 million Shadwell Turf Mile (G1T) at Keeneland

The boys had nothing for Miss Temple City at Keeneland last year, which sent her into the record books. She became the first female runner to capture both the Maker's 46 Mile Stakes (G1T) in the spring and the Shadwell Turf Mile last October. Having recently gotten back in the win column after a first half of the year full of starts and stops, she will will aim to duplicate her best self once more.

Entries: Shadwell Turf Mile S. (G1T)

Keeneland, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade IT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $1,000,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:45 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tyler U (KY)Robby Albarado123Troy S. Wismer50/1
22Divisidero (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux126William B. Bradley9/2
33Suedois (FR)Daniel Alexander Tudhope126David O'Meara15/1
44Le Ken (ARG)Corey J. Lanerie126Ignacio Correas, IV30/1
55Dimension (GB)Chris Landeros126Conor Murphy20/1
66Ballagh Rocks (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano126William I. Mott10/1
77Mondialiste (IRE)Feargal Lynch126David O'Meara4/1
88Miss Temple City (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar S. Prado123H. Graham Motion3/1
99Flatlined (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Rocco, Jr.126Charles L. Dickey20/1
1010Heart to Heart (ON)Florent Geroux126Brian A. Lynch7/2
1111Christian C (IL)Jose Valdivia, Jr.126Wayne M. Catalano50/1
1212Offering Plan (NY)Javier Castellano126Chad C. Brown15/1
1313Applicator (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan126Mikhail Yanakov30/1
1414American Patriot (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoe Bravo126Todd A. Pletcher15/1

6:02 p.m.—$300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G1) at Santa Anita Park

The fact that Roy H's connections feel like they had the best horse and didn't win in the July 29 Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) adds a little spice to the mixture in the key prep for the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1). Ransom the Moon got a clean trip as the loose champion sprinter Drefong—who ducked in leaving the chute at Del Mar and dropped jockey Mike Smith—floated Roy H six paths wide late in the turn in the Bing Crosby, which Ransom the Moon won.

Entries: Santa Anita Sprint Championship S. (G1)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, October 07, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade I
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ransom the Moon (ON)Flavien Prat126Philip D'Amato5/2
22Giant Expectations (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary L. Stevens122Peter Eurton3/1
33Edwards Going Left (CA)Tyler Baze119John W. Sadler10/1
44American Anthem (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith119Bob Baffert3/1
55Mr. Hinx (CA)Drayden Van Dyke119Steven Miyadi15/1
66Roy H (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux122Peter Miller8/5

Sunday, Oct. 8

4:13 p.m.—$400,000 Frizette Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park

Looking to rebound off a third-place finish in the Spinaway Stakes (G1) Sept. 2 at Saratoga is Klaravich Stable's Separationofpowers. The daughter of Candy Ride  made an eye-popping debut July 30 at the Spa, where he bested a field of eight by 11 3/4 lengths. Returning in the Spinaway, she broke alertly from the gate, engaged in a speed duel up front, and faded.

Entries: Frizette S. (G1)

Belmont Park, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade I
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 4:13 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Maya Malibu (KY)Javier Castellano120H. Graham Motion4/1
22Go (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche120Anthony T. Quartarolo20/1
33Strategic Dreams (FL)Irad Ortiz, Jr.120Rudy R. Rodriguez12/1
44Separationofpowers (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz120Chad C. Brown9/5
55Drama Run (FL)Jose A. Bracho120Anthony T. Quartarolo10/1
66Purrfect Miss (KY)Manuel Franco120Jeremiah C. Englehart5/1
77Wall of Compassion (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario120Rudy R. Rodriguez12/1
88Teen Angel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDylan Davis120Corby Caiazzo30/1
99Caledonia Road (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateJunior Alvarado120Ralph E. Nicks12/1
1010Critique (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez120Todd A. Pletcher6/1

4:46 p.m.—$500,000 Flower Bowl Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park

Zhukova will look to make a triumphant return to Belmont in the Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T). Zhukova made an immediate impression in her North American debut, when she won the Man o' War Stakes (G1T) by six lengths against males May 13. The Irish-bred returned to her native country for her last two races, a fourth in the Pretty Polly Stakes (G1) and an eighth in the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes (G1).

Entries: Flower Bowl S. (G1T)

Belmont Park, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/4m
  • Inner turf
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:46 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Grand Jete (GB)Javier Castellano119Chad C. Brown9/5
22War Flag (KY)Jose L. Ortiz119Claude R. McGaughey III8/1
33Dacita (CHI)Irad Ortiz, Jr.123Chad C. Brown3/1

5:10 p.m.—$250,000 Bourbon Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland

Flameaway is one of two stakes winners in the field. He captured the Skidmore Stakes Aug. 18 at Saratoga when it was washed off the grass going 5 1/2 furlongs in the mud. This would be his first time on the turf and he is well bred for it, by Scat Daddy out of a Fusaichi Pegasus mare whose family includes group 1 winners Salsabil and Marju.

Entries: Dixiana Bourbon S. (G3T)

Keeneland, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $250,000
  • 2 yo
  • 5:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tigers Rule (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMiguel Mena118Vickie L. Foley15/1
22Fred'stwirlincandy (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Lon Wiggins15/1
33Tap Daddy (KY)Florent Geroux118Steven M. Asmussen4/1
44Wicked Trick (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan118Raymond Handal30/1
55High Providence (FL)Jon Kenton Court118Jason H. Meaux15/1
66Budro Talking (LA)Joe Bravo120Danny Pish10/1
77King Valero (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCesar A. Ordaz118Alejandro Gonzalez20/1
88John Tippmann (KY)Robby Albarado118Kenneth G. McPeek8/1
99Captivating Moon (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.118Chris M. Block5/1
1010Trenton Traveler (FL)Sophie Doyle118Mary Lightner30/1
1111Machtree (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie118Mark E. Casse6/1
1212Flameaway (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux118Mark E. Casse6/1
1313Admiralty Pier (KY)Luis Saez118Barbara J. Minshall6/1
1414Arawak (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.118Wesley A. Ward10/1
1515Shared Value (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJack Gilligan118Thomas M. Amoss30/1

5:30 p.m.—$100,000 LA Woman Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park

The hype has reached a crescendo for Don Alberto Stable's Unique Bella, who has been wowing onlookers during her last handful of works in preparation for a return to racing. A shin injury sent the Tapit   filly—who was a favorite for the Santa Anita Oaks (G1) and Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at the time—to the sideline in March.

Entries: L.A. Woman S. (G3)

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 5

  • Grade III
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:37 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sturdy One (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateNorberto Arroyo, Jr.122Ian Kruljac20/1
22Cuddle Alert (CA)Edwin A. Maldonado122Reed Saldana15/1
33Bad Ju Ju (CA)Drayden Van Dyke122Peter Miller6/1
44Princess Karen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux119Jeff Bonde8/1
55Unique Bella (PA)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith121Jerry Hollendorfer1/5
66Dis Smart Cat (CA)Gary L. Stevens122Matthew Chew20/1
77Lunar Empress (KY)Flavien Prat122Richard Baltas15/1

5:45 p.m.—$500,000 Spinster Stakes (G1) at Keeneland

Morphed into a graded stakes-winning professional at the age of 5, a new career looms for Romantic Vision, as she is set to join owner G. Watts Humphrey Jr.'s broodmare band for 2018. But with many of the top distaffers training up to the Breeders' Cup, the Spinster represents an opportunity for Romantic Vision—or one of her dozen challengers—to grab a top-level victory.

Entries: Juddmonte Spinster S. (G1)

Keeneland, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:45 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Martini Glass (KY)Paco Lopez124Keith Nations12/1
22Katalust (OH)Ricardo Feliciano124Anthony F. Rini50/1
33You Know Too (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlex Cintron121Michael E. Gorham15/1
44Duchess of Duke (IN)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis H. Colon124Anthony F. Rini50/1
55Tiger Moth (KY)Corey J. Lanerie124Brad H. Cox6/1
66Lockdown (KY)Jose Lezcano121William I. Mott3/1
77Turkish Tabby (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado124Brendan P. Walsh20/1
88Bar of Gold (NY)Luis Saez124John C. Kimmel7/2
99Factory of Faith (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateC.J. McMahon124Michael Ann Ewing30/1
1010Blue Prize (ARG)James Graham124Ignacio Correas, IV5/1
1111Romantic Vision (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.124George R. Arnold, II5/1
1212A Place to Shine (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlex Jimenez124Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr.30/1
1313Mo d'Amour (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux124Rodolphe Brisset10/1

7:50 p.m.—$100,000 Ballerina Stakes (G3) at Hastings Racecourse

C R K Stable's She's a Warrior ships north of the border from her Southern California base with hopes to break through for her first graded victory. The Majestic Warrior filly has placed in three of the five graded races she's entered—third-place runs in the 2016 Las Virgenes (G2), Santa Anita Oaks (G1), and Torrey Pines (G3).

Entries: Ballerina S. (G3)

Hastings Racecourse, Sunday, October 08, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sailingforthesun (BC)Sahin Civaci122Robert J. Anderson10/1
22Citizen Kitty (WA)David G. Lopez122Jeffrey Metz5/2
33Yukon Belle (BC)Antonio Ambrosio Reyes117Barbara Heads8/1
44Notis the Jewell (BC)Richard Harvey Hamel122William McLaren5/1
55She's a Warrior (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez122Peter Eurton9/5
66Princess Katie (BC)Silvino Morales122Robert Gilker15/1
77Victress (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAmadeo Perez122Robert Gilker9/2