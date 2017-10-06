Lady O'Toole Heads Full Field in Jessamine Stakes

An overflow field of 14 will line up for Keeneland's $150,000 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes (G3T) for 2-year-old fillies Oct. 11, headed by the Brad Cox-trained Lady O'Toole.

The stakes-winning Colonel John filly comes into the Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" race off a 3 1/2-length score in the one-mile Happy Ticket Stakes Sept. 9 on the turf at Louisiana Downs. The Jessamine winner will get a paid berth into the Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T).

Lady O'Toole broke her maiden on dirt in a Churchill Downs maiden special weight in her first start June 16, finished fifth in the Debutante Stakes there June 30, then shipped to Indiana Grand, where she won a dirt allowance race at 5 1/2 furlongs.

The filly was an $80,000 purchase by Stave Landers Racing at the Ocala Breeders' Sales March sale of 2-year-olds in training sale.

Two fillies come into the Jessamine with graded stakes placings in dirt races—Normandy Farm homebred Sunny Skies and StarLadies Racing's Stainless.

Sunny Skies, trained by Kenny McPeek, was most recently third in the Sept. 16 Pocahontas Stakes (G2) going 1 1/16 miles at Churchill. The daughter of Animal Kingdom broke her maiden on debut by nine lengths April 27 at Keeneland before she took the June 30 Debutante. She then finished third in the Ellis Park Debutante Aug. 20.

Todd Pletcher-trained Stainless also won on debut in a May 29 Gulfstream Park maiden dirt race. The Flatter filly went on to finish third in the six-furlong Schuylerville Stakes (G3) and fourth in the 6 1/2-furlong Adirondack Stakes (G3), both over the main track at Saratoga Race Course.

French-bred Thewayiam will make her North American debut in the Jessamine after three starts in France. The filly by Thewayyouare broke her maiden in her second start before finishing third in the Prix Roland de Chambure at Saint Cloud. She has been training at Fair Hill Training Center for Graham Motion.

Three other fillies in the field are stakes-placed: Quest Reality's Madame X., who finished second in the Sept. 16 Selima Stakes going six furlongs at Laurel Park; Pletcher's second entry Sugar Queen, who placed third in the Bolton Landing Stakes Aug. 16 at Saratoga; and Rosie O'Prado, who finished third behind Lady O'Toole in the Happy Ticket.