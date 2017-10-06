With Some Luck, Hugo Gets His First Winner

Princess A'go Go saw more than her share of bad racing luck in her first three starts. She bobbled at the break in her debut, got caught four wide throughout her second race, and then stumbled, clipped heels and lost her rider in her third start.

A move to Delaware Park changed her luck and in her fifth start Oct. 4 Princess A'go Go broke her maiden by 7 3/4 lengths and became the first winner for South Carolina freshman sire Hugo.

Princess A'go Go is a homebred racing for Franklin G. Smith, who owns and stands Hugo at his Elloree Training Center near Elloree, S.C. She is trained by Franklin's brother, Hamilton, who also trained Hugo.

Franklin Smith bred Princess A'go Go out of Talented Princess, a stakes-placed daughter of Suave Prospect. The filly is her dam's first foal.

A stakes-winning son of Stormy Atlantic out of Go Baby Go (Lion Cavern), Hugo was bred in Virginia by Morgan's Ford Farm. Smith bought the colt for $16,000 out of the 2006 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic Eastern Fall Yearling sale from Sally Thomas as agent. Together the Smith brothers won five races with Hugo and placed in nine others out of 29 starts. Hugo retired with $187,761 in earnings.

Hugo has four foals in his first crop, all bred by Franklin Smith, that have all started and two have placed so far. The stallion stood for $1,000 this year.

