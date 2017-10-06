Thoroughbred Makeover Finale Live Stream
|Competition Schedule
|9:00am
|Eventing
|9:45am
|Show Jumper
|10:30am
|Show Hunter
|11:15am
|Field Hunter
|12:05pm
|Competitive Trail
|12:55pm
|Freestyle
|2:00pm
|Polo
|2:50pm
|Dressage
|3:45pm
|Barrel Racing
|4:35pm
|Working Ranch
|5:25pm
|America’s Most Wanted Thoroughbred Voting Opens and Awards Ceremony
|6:00pm
|America’s Most Wanted Thoroughbred Announced
The Thoroughbred Makeover this year features 385 Thoroughbred racehorses that began training no more than ten months ago. They and their trainers compete in up to two of ten equestrian sports. The crowd favorite from among the ten discipline winners will be crowned America’s Most Wanted Thoroughbred and receive the $10,000 prize to add to their division winnings. The trainers who most inspire in the RRP membership an appreciation for the talent and trainability of the off-track Thoroughbred share the $5,000 Thoroughbred Ambassador Award.
Votes will be cast for America's Most Wanted Thoroughbred via text messaging at the end of the Makeover finale on Saturday.
For more information about The Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium visit the Retired Racehorse Project.