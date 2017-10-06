Thoroughbred Makeover Finale Live Stream

Competition Schedule 9:00am Eventing 9:45am Show Jumper 10:30am Show Hunter 11:15am Field Hunter 12:05pm Competitive Trail 12:55pm Freestyle 2:00pm Polo 2:50pm Dressage 3:45pm Barrel Racing 4:35pm Working Ranch 5:25pm America’s Most Wanted Thoroughbred Voting Opens and Awards Ceremony 6:00pm America’s Most Wanted Thoroughbred Announced

The Thoroughbred Makeover this year features 385 Thoroughbred racehorses that began training no more than ten months ago. They and their trainers compete in up to two of ten equestrian sports. The crowd favorite from among the ten discipline winners will be crowned America’s Most Wanted Thoroughbred and receive the $10,000 prize to add to their division winnings. The trainers who most inspire in the RRP membership an appreciation for the talent and trainability of the off-track Thoroughbred share the $5,000 Thoroughbred Ambassador Award.

Votes will be cast for America's Most Wanted Thoroughbred via text messaging at the end of the Makeover finale on Saturday.

For more information about The Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium visit the Retired Racehorse Project.