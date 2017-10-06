Holy Boss to Enter Stud at Anchor & Hope in Maryland

Grade 2 winner and multiple grade 1-placed Holy Boss has been retired from racing and will enter stud in 2018 at Louis Merryman's Anchor & Hope Farm near Port Deposit, Md.

"Holy Boss is one of those unique stallion prospects that has precocity, speed, soundness, depth of family, and the physicality to match. Adding him to the roster to be available to Mid-Atlantic breeders was an easy choice," Merryman said.

The 5-year-old son of Street Boss —Holy Grace, by Holy Bull, was bred in Kentucky by Adena Springs. Trainer Steve Asmussen bought the colt for $135,000 under the name of K D E Equine at the 2013 Keeneland September yearling sale. He raced for owner Jerry Durant for most of his career before Merryman took over as owner for his last two races.

Holy Boss broke his maiden by 10 1/4 lengths in his racing debut at 2 going six furlong on dirt in 2014 at Churchill Downs. At 3, he strung together three straight black-type stakes wins that began at Oaklawn Park in the Bachelor Stakes, continued in the Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, and ended with his first graded win in the Amsterdam Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course.

The colt next finished third behind eventual champion Runhappy in the NYRA.com King's Bishop Stakes (G1) and contested the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1), in which he finished 3 1/2 lengths behind Runhappy in fourth.

At 4, Holy Boss placed in three graded stakes—finishing second in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) behind A.P. Indian and third in the True North Stakes (G2) and the Commonwealth Stakes (G3).

With a 6-3-4 record in 22 starts, Holy Boss retires with $771,527 in earnings. A stud fee has not yet been determined.

Holy Grace is a half sister to three graded stakes winners: Rookie Sensation (Unbridled's Song), Daiwa Carson (Carson City), and Mark One (Alphabet Soup). As a producer, the mare is also the dam of Holy Helena (Ghostzapper ), who became the 36th filly to win the Queen's Plate and third since 2011 to complete the Woodbine Oaks-Queen's Plate double.