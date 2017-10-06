Kulina Stepping Down as Monmouth Park President

Bob Kulina, respectfully described as “the face of Monmouth Park,” announced Oct. 6 he is stepping down as president of the New Jersey track, effective at the end of the year.

Though Kulina intends to remain associated with Monmouth in a yet-to-be-determined role, the announcement signals an impending end to 45 years at the track in which he climbed the corporate ladder from a claims clerk to racing secretary to general manger to his current position as president.

“Announcing this retirement is harder than I thought it would be, but I’m 68, I had a marvelous career, worked with some great people at a great facility, and it’s the right thing for me and the right thing for Monmouth Park to give a new generation a chance to guide it into the future. I’ve had an incredible lifetime at Monmouth Park,” said Kulina, who started working at the Oceanport, N.J., track in 1963 as a hot walker for his father, trainer Joe Kulina. “Monmouth has been too much of a part of my life for me to leave completely, but it’s time for us to get younger as a company.”

Dennis Drazin, whose position with track operator Darby Development was changed from adviser to chairman and COO last week, said he will assume Kulina’s duties going forward. Yet he acknowledged that replacing someone as synonymous with New Jersey racing as Kulina will be a much more difficult task.

“Bob has been the face of Monmouth Park,” Drazin said. “I’ve known Bob most of my life and he’s been a part of Monmouth Park for as long as I can remember. He’s brought New Jersey racing to where it is today and his contributions to the track and horsemen are innumerable. Bob was the architect who successfully built the Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1), got the top horses and horsemen to come here, and turned it into a showcase race on a world-class stage. It will be hard to think of Monmouth Park without Bob at the reins but I’ll take over those reins and we’ll move forward with a good team Bob has built over the last few years.”

Oceanport Borough Council member Joseph Irace called Kulina “Mr. Monmouth Park” and added, “he’s been involved in every respect of Monmouth. All of the changes and growth you’ve seen at Monmouth have Bob Kulina’s stamp on them. He knows everyone in the industry and when he calls them, they have such respect for him that they call back. That’s huge for a track like Monmouth. He will be greatly missed. I don’t know if you can get anyone else with his knowledge and expertise. There’s not a lot of people out there like him.”

Kulina, who said he considered retiring a couple of years ago but wanted to be part of this year’s 50th edition of the $1 million Haskell, pointed with pride to three accomplishments during his five decades at the track.

“What stands out to me is that we never lost our commitment to put out the best possible product for the fans. We also had some unbelievable talent around me and then there’s the Haskell,” he said. “When I took over racing, it was probably the fourth- or fifth-biggest race of the summer for 3-year-olds. Now with the game changing and the 3-year-old division being more of a glamour division, we built the Haskell into a premier race and I believe it was growth of the Haskell that got us the Breeders’ Cup at Monmouth (in 2007).”

Kulina started working at Monmouth in 1972 as a claims clerk. At the age of 27, he was named racing secretary in 1977. In 1991 he was promoted to the position of general manager, and in 2012, when the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association formed Darby Development to operate the track, he was named president.

Earlier this year Kulina received the Virgil “Buddy” Raines Distinguished Achievement Award, presented each year to honor those who have made a difference in New Jersey racing.

Monmouth Park is coming off a 2017 season that saw daily average gains of 7.9% in attendance (9,234), 7.4% in on-track wagering ($424,556), and 0.4% in simulcast wagering ($3,050,257), but has absorbed a cut in racing days to 50 as it struggles to fund purses without the help of revenue from alternative gaming sources.