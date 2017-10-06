Langley Brings O'Shea Back to the Forefront

John O'Shea had lost his passion for training when he sensationally quit as Godolphin Australia head trainer in April and admits didn't think he would be back so quickly in group 1 company.

The trainer has returned to the public ranks, taking out boxes at Randwick. With only his 13th starter since opening the stable doors in August, he will attempt to lift the Moet & Chandon Spring Champion Stakes (G1) with Langley (AUS) at Randwick Oct 7.

"I realized when we won the (group 1) Doncaster (Mile) with It's Somewhat it had become a job at Godolphin," O'Shea said. "When you win a group 1, particularly a Doncaster, you are buzzing for a week but it was just another win. It was about the next horse the next race.

"I knew it was time to move on. I enjoyed my time at Godolphin but it is different running your own stable. Saturday is going to be exciting like it used to be."

O'Shea has had three winners including Langley since his return. The latest Kaepernick, a former Team Hawkes sprinter, broke the Warwick Farm 1000m record on Monday.

Most of O'Shea's horses have come from other stables as he starts again. Langley did his first preparation with Ron Quinton before moving to O'Shea's yard when he returned.

The three-year-old colt broke through for his maiden win at Kembla Grange on Sept. 17 when he stepped out to 1500 meters and will be backing up from running in the Dulcify Quality (listed) last weekend over mile as he steps up to 2000 meters on Saturday.

Owned by Jason Abrahams' Champion Thoroughbred in conjunction with Arrowfield Stud it was always felt the bold striding son of Redoute's Choice (AUS) would get over ground.

"Jason likes to buy horses that will race on for his clients. Being in the syndication business you want people to have the opportunity to enjoy their horses for a number of years," O'Shea said. "That's why he targets these sort of horses that might take a bit of time to show their best.

"Langley is not only a son of Redoute's Choice but has a strong female line being out of an Empire Maker mare with the second dam (Nebraska Tornado) a French Oaks winner out of Storm Cat. There is no doubt he will stay. He is not a slow horse running in a staying race hoping they will stay. He is bred to get out to this trip."

Langley didn't get much clear air in the straight in the Dulcify and O'Shea will instruct Christian Reith to ride him differently in the Spring Champion, where Gloaming Stakes (G3) winner Ace High is the favorite.

"He need a bit of room to show to go through his gears. He probably got too far out of his ground last week in a slowly run race," O'Shea said. "I think they should run along all right in this race and he will be hitting the line."