Winx Heads to Flemington to Seek 21st Straight Win

Australian champion mare Winx might have 20 consecutive victories, but jockey Hugh Bowman has warned she is better racing left handed prior to her first run at Flemington in the Seppelt Turnbull Stakes (G1) Oct. 7.

Winx has only raced in Melbourne on three occasions in her career, but all were group 1 race and she won the trio by a combined 14 3/4 lengths. There are two Cox Plate (G1) victories among those three, including the eight-length destruction of the best horses in Australia in last year's edition.

"In my opinion she actually prefers leading with her Melbourne leg—her near side," Bowman said. "She just seems to be more comfortable going through her gears when she's leading through her near side. She really leans into the turn and accelerates off them."

Bowman rode Winx during a workout at Flemington Oct. 2.

"Winx feels very good ... and she seems to have settled into Melbourne quite nicely," Bowman said. "She's a little more relaxed than she was at home at Rosehill, so that's a good sign in my opinion.

"I thought she moved as well as she did all preparation on Monday morning, so I took great comfort from that. And the fact she's a little more relaxed within herself—I take comfort from that as well, and we're looking forward to the weekend."

Winx will only have six rivals Saturday, including last-out Makybe Diva Stakes (G1) winner Humidor.

"I've got a very healthy respect for Humidor," Bowman said. "I thought his win last start was very impressive. He beat a class field and, with all due respect to Happy Clapper (the runner-up to Winx in the group 1 George Main Stakes before winning the group 1 Epsom Handicap), I'd say he's probably the toughest opposition that she's met this preparation.

"So I'm excited about that. Obviously there's a bit of a long tail to the depth of the field, but I won't look too much into that. I'll just make sure that I do what I always do and give her (a) chance to do what she can do."

Winx's trainer Chris Waller sent the daughter of Street Cry down to Melbourne last week to allow her settle into Flemington and the change from her usual stable at Rosehill.

He does not want to take any risks as she prepares to defend her Cox plate crown and match Kingston Town as a three-time winner of the race.

"She's obviously been here twice before, and in fact we feel she's more comfortable here. ... She's just flowing out there, so I think that's great," Waller said. "Hugh was happy, I was happy, the strapper's happy, and I couldn't change anything."