Former Partners File Lawsuit Against Suffolk Operator

A group of former minority owners of Suffolk Downs reportedly filed a lawsuit in Boston against partner Richard Fields' Coastal Development SSR LLC, alleging they were stiffed on their share of the proceeds from the sale of the 161-acre property for $155 million in May.

The suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court last week contends that the seven minority partners, who are the plaintiffs, are owed $2.6 million from the sale profits, according to the Boston Business Journal.

"I haven't seen the lawsuit and have no comment on it," said Chip Tuttle, chief operating officer of Suffolk Downs, which was sold by Sterling Suffolk Racecourse LLC (SSR) to the Boston-based real estate developer HYM Investment Group.

Coastal Development reportedly owns 40% of SSR, and the seven investors held a 9.3% stake in SSR. The suit claims that the seven have received no payments since the sale of the racetrack closed in late spring.

As part of the terms of the sales contract with HYM, SSR leases the track's racing and simulcasting operations from the new owners, who have stated no interest in the business of Thoroughbred racing and instead intend to develop the land.

Suffolk Downs concluded its 2017 eight-day live meet Oct. 1 and has submitted a formal application with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for six days of live racing in 2018, with the possibility of more days added to the schedule.

Tuttle said it is unrealistic to plan on any live racing at Suffolk, which opened in 1935, after next year, but that SSR intends to continue the simulcasting operation into the future, either on-site or at a new location.

At the time of purchase, HYM announced it planned a multi-use redevelopment of the racetrack grounds that included retail, residential, restaurants, offices, and other businesses. In recent days the property has been featured prominently in conversations about it becoming the new home of Amazon HQ2, and the prospect is garnering support from a host of major players in the business community and political arena.