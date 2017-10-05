Spendthrift Farm to Stand Bolt d’Oro Upon Retirement

B. Wayne Hughes' Spendthrift Farm officially announced its partnership with Mick Ruis' Ruis Racing on the future stallion career of undefeated multiple grade 1-winning 2-year-old Bolt d'Oro.

"I've had the pleasure of getting to know Mick and his family," Hughes said. "They're great people, and I'm thrilled to be in partnership with them, particularly on such an exciting young colt as Bolt d'Oro. I think we are seeing a budding superstar. It's going to be a lot of fun watching his career develop."

Ruis Racing, which acquired Bolt d'Oro for $630,000 at last year's Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Select sale, will continue to campaign the son of Medaglia d'Oro through the remainder of his racing career. Upon retirement, Bolt d'Oro will enter stud at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Ky.

"It wasn't all about money when finding a partner to stand Bolt d'Oro at stud," Ruis said. "It was about being able to partner with B. Wayne Hughes."

Last Saturday, Bolt d'Oro kept his perfect record intact with his most dominant performance to date, romping by 7 3/4 lengths in the $300,000 FrontRunner Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. He earned a 100 Beyer—the fastest for a 2-year-old to date in 2017—for the performance, after stopping the clock in 1:43.54 for the 1 1/16 miles.

The victory gave Bolt d'Oro three wins in as many starts and making him the early favorite for next month's $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) at Del Mar—a track at which he already owns two victories.

In August, Bolt d'Oro broke his maiden at first asking going 6 1/2 furlongs at the seaside track. In his second start, the dark bay colt earned the first of his two grade 1 scores, proving to be best in the $300,000 Del Mar Futurity (G1) at seven furlongs.

Bred by WinStar Farm in Kentucky, Bolt d'Oro is the second foal out of the A.P. Indy mare Globe Trot, and is a half brother to multiple stakes winner Sonic Mule.

He holds earnings of $396,000 to date.