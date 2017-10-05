Dominant Maiden Winner Critique Heads to Frizette

A talented field of 10 juvenile fillies will each look to earn their first graded stakes victory and berth to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) in the $400,000 Frizette (G1) Oct. 8 at Belmont Park.

Trainer Todd Pletcher will saddle Paul Pompa Jr.'s Critique, who broke her maiden with a 16-length victory Sept. 4 at Saratoga Race Course.

Sired by Midnight Lute , Critique made her first two starts in seven-furlong races that were taken off the turf at Saratoga. In her debut she finished second in a field of seven before her breakout score.

"She's a filly where we always felt like she'd appreciate more distance, so that's why we entered her in the turf at Saratoga," said Pletcher, a three-time winner of the Frizette, most recently in 2012 with Dreaming of Julia. "Both times the races came off (the turf) and we thought she performed well. We're looking forward to getting her stretched out a little bit more, so I think the mile distance should be a step in the right direction."

Looking to rebound off a third-place finish in the Spinaway Stakes (G1) Sept. 2 at Saratoga is Klaravich Stable's Separationofpowers for trainer Chad Brown. Purchased for $190,000 as a weanling at the Keeneland November mixed sale, the daughter of Candy Ride made an eye-popping debut July 30 at the Spa, where he bested a field of eight by 11 3/4 lengths. Returning in the Spinaway, she broke alertly from the gate, engaged in a speed duel up front, and faded to finish third.

"She's been training particularly well here at Belmont," Brown said. "She recovered from that grueling effort in the Spinaway. She's come out of it well and she's going to appreciate going longer. I never felt that she was a sprinter. She trains very kind in the morning."

Trainer Rudy Rodriguez will enter a pair of fillies in Wall of Compassion and Strategic Dreams.

After a debut win by nose July 7 at Saratoga, Wall of Compassion made her second start in the Adirondack (G2) Aug. 12 and finished third. Sired by Archarcharch , Pick Six Racing's Strategic Dreams won her only start by 14 1/4 lengths in a maiden claiming race Aug. 24 at Saratoga.

Entering off a second-place finish in the Spinaway for trainer Graham Motion and My Meadowview Farm is Maya Malibu. A homebred by Malibu Moon , she won her debut by six lengths at Delaware Park Aug. 5 before entering the Spinaway.