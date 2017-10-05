Kitten's Joy Relocating to Hill 'n' Dale Farms

Kitten's Joy , currently the leading active sire in North America, will stand at John Sikura's Hill 'n' Dale Farms near Lexington beginning in 2018, it was announced Oct. 5. The son of El Prado stood at his owner/breeders Ken and Sarah Ramsey's Ramsey Farm near Nicholasville, Ky., since he began his stud career in 2006.

Kitten's Joy topped the North American sire list in 2013, and is annually at, or near the top of, the list of turf sires on the continent. He will stand for $60,000 in 2018.

Kitten's Joy (out of the Lear Fan mare Kitten's First) has 81 Northern Hemisphere stakes winners to date and his progeny have earned $72,058,363. The 16-year-old chestnut was named champion grass horse of 2004, when he won the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Invitational Stakes (G1T), Secretariat Stakes (G1T), Virginia Derby (G3T), Crown Royal American Turf Stakes (G3T), Palm Beach Stakes (G3T), and Tropical Park Derby (G3T).

Currently the leading turf sire, Kitten's Joy also ranks second on the BloodHorse.com general leading sire list with $10,580,841 in earnings behind the late Unbridled's Song, whose son Arrogate is responsible for $13.2 million of his $16,703,276 in total progeny earnings through Oct. 2. Kitten's Joy also is the leading active sire to date by number of graded/group stakes winners with 11. The late Scat Daddy currently has 12 graded/group winners.

The progeny of Kitten's Joy include Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) winner Stephanie's Kitten and Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) winner Bobby's Kitten , champion Big Blue Kitten , and additional grade 1 winners Real Solution , Kitten's Dumplings, Admiral Kitten , and Chiropractor. He is currently represented by leading 3-year-old and multiple grade 1 winner Oscar Performance and grade 1 winners Hawkbill and Divisidero.

"We bought a 50% interest in the horse, and he comes to Hill 'n' Dale, which will manage his career," said Sikura. "As syndicate manager, I am most appreciative of Ken Ramsey choosing us. I admire the job he has done in believing in this horse and making him one of the superior stallions in the world.

"Turf racing is an international currency, and all countries around the world honor their turf stars, and America is now moving in the direction of the rest of the world. There is one clearly superior turf sire in North America, and that is Kitten's Joy. We believe he has international appeal and is the type of sire who can breed the winner of any race from the Arc to the Breeders' Cup. Roaring Lion's win in the Royal Lodge Stakes has many calling him the best 2-year-old in England. Kitten's Joy will occupy what was Theatricals stall at our stallion complex."

Ken Ramsey defined the decision to sell Kitten's Joy as "heart wrenching."

"This horse is my family's legacy. We couldn't be more pleased with turning the reins over to Hill 'n' Dale to write the next chapter in his career," Ramsey said. "We bred to race, not for the commercial market. And we have enjoyed the ride, the trophies, and the titles that came with that decision. We established an iconic brand in this horse.

"Hill 'n' Dale was the best fit. It is a beautiful farm, John's horses bring the highest prices at the sales, and he has the best contacts," he continued. "The deal did not go to the top bidder. For the happiness of the horse, John agreed to put in an aquatread and offered to hire the horse's chiropractor and groom if they want to come along to Hill 'n' Dale."

Ramsey added that Kitten's Joy will not be shuttled. When the stallion is retired from stud duty, he will be returned to Ramsey Farm.