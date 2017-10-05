Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1 Sets Records

Fueled by a competitive market that saw a Galileo (IRE) filly bring 4,000,000 guineas (US$5,563,320), the Tattersalls October Book 1 yearling sale concluded Oct. 5 on a record note.

The price paid by Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin for the filly produced from the multiple grade 1-winning mare Dank was the highest in the world this year for a yearling.

Business was brisk on closing day, with five more yearlings eclipsing the seven-figure guineas mark, which took the sale total to 17—almost double last year's total of nine. Sale turnover for the 349 head sold was an unprecedented 102,290,000 guineas (US$142,309,650), up 16% on last year's record, and the average and median rose 29% and 27%, to 293,095 guineas ($408,123) and 165,000 guineas ($229,756), respectively (both records).

"To have broken so many records over the past three days reflects a catalog of truly outstanding quality and a sale with a global reputation for producing exceptional racehorses year after year," said Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony. "Book 1 of the Tattersalls October yearling sale is widely regarded as Europe's premier yearling sale, but even by Book 1 standards we felt that this year's catalog was a bit special. The sale has produced wide-margin records across the board, and first and foremost we must pay tribute to the vendors, who have allowed us to produce a truly vintage catalog, which has showcased so many of the finest yearlings to be found anywhere in the world."

The star turn on the final day was the Galileo filly who is the first foal out of Dank, a daughter of Dansili (GB) who won the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) and Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) in 2013 for owner/breeder James Wigan.

Consigned to the sale by Liam and Jenny Norris' Norris Bloodstock as Lot 418, the filly dew interest from all quarters of the ring, including David Redvers, Kerri Radcliffe, and Crispin de Moubray.

But it was M.V. Magnier of Coolmore Stud interests and John Gosden, representing Godolphin, who took up the reins as bidding passed the 2 million guineas mark. With Gosden raising the bar to 4 million guineas, his final bid secured the filly who has already been named Gloam.

"She is from a proper owner/breeder and was clearly an obvious one to go for, and obviously lots of people wanted her," Gosden said. "Fillies do have both racing and breeding options.

"She is an outstanding filly and to produce one like her—particularly a first foal—is an incredible achievement, it is not easy to do."

"She is a beautiful filly and has been from the start," said Wigan, who usually sells his horses as weanlings. "I am delighted where she has gone. As she was so lovely from the beginning, we decided to sell her as a yearling, because you are limited to how much they can ever make if you sell as a foal.

"Dank has had another filly by Galileo this spring and we also wanted to make sure that she arrived fit and healthy before selling Gloam. This spring foal will not be sold."

The Tattersalls October yearling sale continues Oct. 9 with Book 2.