White Horse Awards Luncheon to be Held Nov. 2

A hero is a person who is admired for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. There are heroes all around the horse racing industry and the Race Track Chaplaincy of America (RTCA) recognizes some of these selfless servants through its White Horse Awards. Established in 2003, the White Horse Awards recognizes individuals within the horse racing industry for their acts of selflessness and bravery.

This year's White Horse Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. PST, at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., in conjunction with the Breeders' Cup World Championships week. Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day will be the featured guest speaker. The honorees are as follows:

White Horse Award—Angie Cheak: Co-founder and Executive Director of the Equine Sanctuary Center of Kentucky (ESCofKY), Angie is a strong presence in equine neglect and abuse cases throughout Central Kentucky. The most notable case to-date was Angie's work in caring for, re-training, and re-homing 43 Thoroughbreds that were abandoned in desperate conditions on a Mercer County, KY farm.

Tribute to Excellence Award—Horace William "Salty" Roberts: An exercise rider and backside worker from South Carolina, Salty recognized the unique opportunity and need for a ministry within the horse racing industry. Beginning in 1970 with a single church service in a rickety paint shop near the Gulfstream Park quarter pole, Salty established the basis for what is now the Race Track Chaplaincy of America. For over forty years, until his passing in April 2017, Salty partnered with like-minded Christians to grow RTCA into a nationally known entity at race tracks serving the entire horse racing industry.

Community Service Award—Ben Hudson: Most widely known for his work as the publisher and editor of Track Magazine, Ben Hudson has served many parts of the Quarter Horse racing industry, including as a breeder and owner. Ben has used the platform of his magazine to help improve conditions, policies, and regulations related to the racing industry, and has been a faithful proponent and supporter of the Race Track Chaplaincy of America for many years.

If you wish to attend the ceremony, please go to www.rtcanational.org/events to reserve your seat. For more information, please contact the RTCA National Service Center at (859) 410-7822.