Mongolian Saturday Seeks Woodford Repeat

Two years ago, one of the highlights of the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland was the triumph of Mongolian Saturday in the TwinSpires Turf Sprint (G1T).

The son of Any Given Saturday excited the packed house at the Lexington oval by defeating the best grass sprinters and his winning connections, dressed in colorful native wear, were exuberant in their winner's circle celebration.

Since that spectacular moment, the now-7-year-old gelding trained by Enebish Ganbat for Ganbaatar Dagvadorj's Mongolian Stable has made 12 starts, with his only victory coming in last year's grade 3 Woodford Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select.

When the nine-horse field assembles for the 21st renewal of the Woodford Oct. 7, upgraded this year to grade 2 status, Mongolian Saturday will be seeking to become the fourth winner of the 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint in consecutive years. Javier Castellano has the mount on Mongolian Saturday and will break from post position six.

Following his 2015 Breeders' Cup triumph, Mongolian Saturday went to Hong Kong for two off-the-board efforts in international group 1 company. After finishing ninth and 11th, respectively, in similar company in England the bay annexed the Woodford in his first start upon his return.

The earner of more than $1.2 million while compiling a career tally of 8-10-7 from 43 starts, Mongolian Saturday enters the Woodford off a fast-closing second to Pure Sensation in the Turf Monster Stakes (G3T) at Parx Racing.

Another millionaire in the Woodford is the durable campaigner Hogy, who in his first start for new owner Michael Hui and trainer Mike Maker caught Commend in late stretch for a half-length tally in the $400,000 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint Stakes (G3T) Sept. 9.

That victory provided Hui a quick return on his $80,000 investment after claiming Hogy from William Stiritz out of a turf sprint at Saratoga Race Course Aug. 3. A gelded 8-year-old son of Offlee Wild, Hogy has won 17 of 45 career starts, with 17 placings, and earned more than $1.1 million.

Hogy, who will have the services of Florent Geroux Saturday, finished second in last year's Woodford after prepping for the race with a second in the Kentucky Downs stake that was contested at 6 1/2 furlongs.

Also coming into the Woodford out of the Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint is Adele B. Dilschneider and Claiborne Farm homebred Commend, who took command in the stretch before settling for second, just ahead of group 1 winner Undrafted. The War Front ridgling trained by Bill Mott posted his third career victory in allowance company at 5 1/2 furlongs on grass at Saratoga prior to the Kentucky Downs effort. Jose Lezcano has the mount Saturday.

Another graded stakes winner set to go Saturday is Conquest Panthera, one of the many successful graduates of last year's dispersal of Conquest Stables. Purchased by trainer Mark Casse on behalf of Gary Barber for $100,000 from the Lane's End consignment at the Keeneland November breeding stock sale, the 5-year-old gelding has gone on score two victories while third three times in seven starts.

Casse, who conditioned the son of Kitten's Joy for Conquest, saddled Conquest Panthera for a game neck victory in the Play the King Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine before fading to seventh, 4 1/2 lengths off winner World Approval, in the Ricoh Woodbine Mile (G1T). The gelding has also finished third in the Maker's 46 Mile (G1T), Wise Dan Stakes (G2T), and Canadian Turf Stakes (G3T) this year. Conquest Panthera will break from the rail under top weight of 124 pounds, with Robby Albarado aboard.