Bricks and Mortar Stands Tall in Belmont's Hill Prince

Bricks and Mortar will try to get back to the winning tradition he authored in his first four races when he faces eight foes in the Oct. 7 Hill Prince Stakes (G3T) going nine furlongs on the inner turf course at Belmont Park. The $500,000 Hill Prince is for 3-year-olds.

Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence’s Bricks and Mortar scored stakes wins on the turf in the July 4 Manila at Belmont and then in the Aug. 4 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course from off the pace and stalking positions. The Chad Brown trainee checked in third last out in the Saranac Stakes (G3T) after encountering trouble at the start.

Frostmourne is on a two-race winning streak in graded company, having most recently taken the Kent Stakes (G3T) after proving best in the Penn Mile Stakes (G2T) for Green Lantern Stables. He also utilizes a stalking or mid-pack running style. Ticonderoga failed to fire in the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (G1T) last out, coming in ninth, but the come-from-behind runner captured the Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) in his seasonal bow this March for owners Woodford Racing.

Yoshida, owned by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, SF Racing, and Head of Plains Partners, and Small Bear, owned by August Dawn Farm, have each finished second in their last two starts—Yoshida in the Hall of Fame and Saranac Stakes, and Small Bear in the Curlin and Better Talk Now Stakes. Neither has shown an abundance of early speed, and the pace of the Hill Prince could well come up slow, compromising their late kicks.

Allen Stable’s Secretary At War drew the rail, and is a candidate to assume the early lead here. He won the Woodhaven Stakes in front-running fashion in April, although last out at Kentucky Downs he kicked on from the back of the pack to finish second in the Franklin-Simpson Stakes Sept. 14 .

Hieroglyphics won the Better Talk Now over the inner turf at Saratoga in his first try in stakes company last out, and the Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners runner looks like he can sit just off the lead. Rocketry ran fourth in the Saranac in his first stakes try for Centennial Farms last out. Lucullan steps into stakes company for the first time for Godolphin Racing after scoring in allowance company at a mile over the Belmont grass.