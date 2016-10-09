Keeneland Fall Meet Accentuated by Special Events

While world-class Thoroughbred racing takes center stage during Keeneland's Fall Meet, to be held Oct. 6-28, Keeneland serves the local community by hosting a number of charitable and festive events. Not only do these special events accentuate an exciting afternoon at the races, they carry on the founding mission of philanthropic giving that has been a part of Keeneland for more than 80 years.

During the 2017 Fall Meet, Keeneland will present a number of opportunities for racegoers to enhance their time at the track through special events tied to serving the community, celebrating school pride and being socially connected. Click here for a list of all activities during the season.

Keeneland and Community

Since the founding of Keeneland, two of its most valued commitments are to offer quality Thoroughbred racing and serve the horse industry and the local community. To fulfill those promises, a number of benevolent events compliment the Fall Meet:

10th Anniversary of Make-A-Wish Day (Thursday, Oct. 12) -- Keeneland and area Thoroughbred farms and organizations are proud to partner with Make-A-Wish in this annual event, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary by granting wishes for 10 deserving children. Fans can support the Make-A-Wish Foundation and cheer on these children as they present the trophies after each race as part of their VIP day at the races. Sponsors are Ashford Stud, Flaxman Holdings/Frizzy Foundation, Gainesway Farm, Godolphin, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Keeneland, Lane's End Farm, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, Shadwell Farm and Shawnee Farm.

Wear Red Day (Wednesday, Oct. 18) -- Wear red to Keeneland to help raise awareness of heart disease: the No. 1 killer of women. The first 3,000 patrons with receive a red dress pin. Throughout Kentucky, the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are committed to fighting heart disease and stroke. The Lexington office serves Anderson, Franklin, Woodford, Scott, Fayette, Jessamine, Bourbon, Clark and Madison counties.

Heroes Day Delivered by Papa John's (Sunday, Oct. 22) -- Keeneland recognizes the men and women who serve our community. All military (active duty and veterans), first responders -- law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs -- and their families will receive free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating. Free food, children's activities and more will be offered in the North Terrace from Noon-4 p.m.

5th Annual Kentucky State Parks Foundation Day at the Races (Thursday, Oct. 26) -- The Kentucky State Parks Foundation works to fund a myriad of projects and park enhancements. The day at Keeneland offers "The Works" package, which includes reserved parking, brunch, reserved Grandstand seating and a race-day program. Brunch begins at 11 a.m. in the Limestone Cafe in the Sales Pavilion. A silent auction will benefit the foundation.

Enjoy Keeneland's Rich Traditions

Keeneland wants fans to experience the magic of being up close to racing's equine stars and the people who work with them. Patrons can join in the racing action through a number of educational, special social events:

Official Keeneland Tours -- During the Fall Meet, guided tours are offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Fans also can receive an insider view of racing on the Behind-the-Scenes Racing Tours and a Backstretch Tour and Day at the Races. On Saturdays during Sunrise Trackside, free guided tours begin every 20 minutes from the Paddock and Walking Ring from 7:30-10 a.m.

Sunrise Trackside (Saturday mornings) -- Equine athletes and their human connections begin the day well before sunrise. See what they're up to early Saturday mornings during Sunrise Trackside, a free, family-friendly event with activities for all ages: Breakfast With the Works features breakfast for purchase and trackside commentary (7-8:30 a.m.) while Thoroughbreds train on the main track; children's activities in the Kids Club Corner (7-9 a.m.); Keeneland tours (7:30-10 a.m.); Paddock demonstration (9 a.m.); trackside handicapping seminar with Paddock Host Katie Gensler (11 a.m.); and Q&A session with a jockey in the Paddock (12:05 p.m.).

Jockey Autograph Signing (Friday, Oct. 13) -- Meet jockeys competing during the Fall Meet as well as retired jockeys -- from Hall of Famers to history makers and Keeneland favorites -- and participate in an autograph signing to benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

Kids Club Family Day (Sunday, Oct. 15) -- The Keeneland Kids Club is the Official Kids Club for fans 12 and younger. During the race meet, Kids Club members and their families are invited to enjoy a special day at the races by receiving free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating. Children's activities will take place in the North Terrace from noon to 3 p.m.

Special Halloween edition of Sunrise Trackside (Saturday, Oct. 28) -- Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the track. Buckles, the Keeneland Kids Club mascot, will award Kids Club prize packages to the best costumes. Children will enjoy Halloween activities and have a chance to collect some candy. The Headless Horseman will appear in the Paddock at 9 a.m. and on the track between races that afternoon.

Tailgating, Football and More: The College Place to Be

School pride is a serious pursuit in Lexington, and there's no better place to put that pride on display than by taking part in the festivities at Keeneland. Keeneland supports education by offering scholarships and promotions to college students:

The Hill (Fridays and Saturdays, weather permitting) -- Enjoy the festive atmosphere of tailgating on The Hill, which features local food trucks and a jumbo TV for enjoying racing and football. Place bets at a wagering tent, shop at The Keeneland Shop kiosk and take a complimentary shuttle to the track. On Saturdays, the area's favorite bluegrass bands will perform from 12-4 p.m.

College Scholarship Day (Friday, Oct. 20) -- Full-time college students receive free general admission and the chance to win one of ten $1,000 scholarships awarded after each race. A $10,000 Runhappy Scholarship also will be awarded. Registration will take place in Keeneland's College Zone in the North Terrace. Students will enjoy music, free snacks and prize drawings.

seeblue. Day at the Races (Friday, Oct. 27) -- Keeneland welcomes Big Blue Nation the day before the University of Kentucky football team takes on arch-rival Tennessee. UK students, alumni, faculty and staff receive free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating with valid UK IDs. The afternoon will be filled with special ways to cheer on the Cats.

For Handicappers of All Levels

Keeneland offers wagering fun for serious handicappers and casual racing fans, and its popular BETologists are always available on race days to answer questions.

Fans are encouraged to use the free Keeneland Race Day app, which features interactive options. See expert handicapping picks, entries, results, parking and grounds information, and special events. The Bet Simulator walks you through how to place a wager from start to finish, calculates cost of bet and payoffs.

For the first time this season, the Super High Five -- which requires a player to pick the first five horses in order -- will be available each race with a minimum of seven wagering interests, with carryover provisions to the next race. If a race has no winning tickets, the full amount carries to the next eligible race. If the final race of the day has no winning tickets, the full amount carries to the first eligible race on the next scheduled race date.

Keeneland's popular Pick Fours and Pick Fives return this fall:

* $200,000-guaranteed Friday Pick Four Presented by TVG (Fridays, Oct. 6, 13, 20).

* $350,000 Guaranteed All-Stakes Pick Four Presented by TVG on Saturday, Oct. 7, on races 6-9, includes the Thoroughbred Club of America, First Lady, Claiborne Breeders' Futurity and Shadwell Turf Mile.

* $250,000-guaranteed All-Stakes Pick Five Presented by TVG on Saturday, Oct. 7, on races 5-9, includes the Woodford Presented by Keeneland Select, Thoroughbred Club of America, First Lady, Claiborne Breeders' Futurity and Shadwell Turf Mile.

* Belmont-Keeneland Pick Four on Saturday, Oct. 7, offers fans an opportunity to wager on Grade 1 stakes from Belmont and Keeneland: Champagne and Jockey Club Gold Cup from Belmont and Shadwell Turf Mile and Claiborne Breeders' Futurity from Keeneland.

* $350,000-guaranteed Pick Four Presented by TVG (Saturday, Oct. 14, 21).



WINS-Day Challenge (Wednesdays) -- An inexpensive way for beginning handicappers to test their skills and give handicapping contests a try, the WINS-Day Challenge has a $2,500 guaranteed pool. Enter for $10 at Wagering Central (first floor of the Grandstand) and place a mythical $2 win and place wager -- no actual money required -- on Keeneland races 3-8.

Keeneland Fall Challenge (Saturday, Oct. 14) -- The handicapping contest has a $400 buy-in with a live bankroll of $250 and $150 prize fund fee. Players may wager any amount on any Keeneland race with no minimum wagers or number of races.

Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge/National Handicapping Challenge (Sunday, Oct. 15) -- The prestigious event awards cash prizes and as many as six spots in the Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge at Del Mar and 10 spots in the National Handicapping Challenge in Las Vegas in February 2018. The contest can accommodate up to 170 players, with a total entry fee of $3,000 ($2,000 live bankroll and $1,000 prize fund). Online registration available through Oct. 12.

The Keeneland Shop Events

The Keeneland Shop offers unique apparel, home accessories, jewelry, artwork, books and gift items to browse in-store and online at Keenelandshop.com from such vendors as Peter Millar, Barbour, Lela Ray Jewelry, Henry Dry Goods, Dishique and Catstudio.

New this fall is the Keeneland Coloring Book, a hand-illustrated Made South coloring book. Both children and adults will enjoy this entertaining way to explore the history and beauty of Keeneland through maps and illustrations. Keeneland will host a Keeneland Coloring Book signing with illustrator Caleb Faires on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Keeneland will hold a Keeneland Coloring Contest in celebration of the new Coloring Book. Fans can enter by simply uploading a photo of their finished work to Instagram: Tag @shopkeeneland and include the hashtag #keenelandcoloringbook. Keeneland will announce winners via Instagram on Oct. 19. The lucky winner receives a reserved Grandstand box for up to six and a Keeneland Kids Club gift crate.

Racing fans with an affinity for fashion can find the latest styles at featured trunk shows this fall: Christine A. Moore (Oct. 6-8), Darren K. Moore (Oct. 13-15) and Lela Ray Jewelry (Oct. 20-21).

Keeneland 2017 Fall Meet at a Glance

Post time: Gates open at 11 a.m. ET.

First post: 1:05 p.m.

Admission: $5; children 12 and under free.

Parking: Free in designated lots near the Grandstand and on The Hill, Keeneland's official tailgate lot, on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting).

Website: Keeneland.com includes:

* Live streaming of all races at no charge.

* Connect with Keeneland, a central hub for all news, video recaps and replays, photo galleries, bios of leading Keeneland trainers and jockeys, the official Media Guide.

Follow Keeneland on social media: Facebook @Keeneland, Instagram @Keeneland and Twitter @KeenelandRacing.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.