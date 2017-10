Despite Summer Storms, Handle and Purses Show Growth

Despite a stormy summer that shelved a handful of race days, the changes in average purses, handle, and field size were all in positive territory for the third quarter of the year nationally.

Average wagering per race day showed the highest percent change for the quarter, growing 5.85% to $1,995,133. The spike in wagering was a sharp contrast to a year ago, when third quarter average wagering per race day dipped by 0.13% compared with the corresponding quarter of 2015.

Field size also ticked up for September and for the third quarter, growing 1.7% for the month and 0.46% for the quarter. Year-to-date, however, field size is tracking below 2016 at 7.59.

Average purses per race day grew a robust 6.15% for September and was, again, a big change from September of 2016, when the average was down 0.71% compared with September of 2015. The year-to-date average purse per race day is $227,436, up 2.27% for the same period of 2016.



Thoroughbred Racing Economic Indicators

For September / 3rd Quarter 2017

Sept. 2017 vs. Sept. 2016 Indicator Sept. 2017 Sept. 2016 % Change Wagering on U.S. Races* $811,350,647 $794,778,678 +2.09% U.S. Purses $109,428,967 $104,929,901 +4.29% U.S. Race Days 449 457 -1.75% U.S. Races 3,603 3,652 -1.34% U.S. Starts 27,934 27,841 +0.33% Average Field Size 7.75 7.62 +1.70% Average Wagering Per Race Day $1,807,017 $1,739,122 +3.90% Average Purses Per Race Day $243,717 $229,606 +6.15%

3rd QTR 2017 vs. 3rd QTR 2016 Indicator 3rd QTR 2017 3rd QTR 2016 % Change Wagering on U.S. Races* $2,948,806,926 $2,844,325,919 +3.67% U.S. Purses $326,838,479 $328,804,827 -0.60% U.S. Race Days 1,478 1,509 -2.05% U.S. Races 11,698 11,947 -2.08% U.S. Starts 88,099 89,563 -1.63% Average Field Size 7.53 7.50 +0.46% Average Wagering Per Race Day $1,995,133 $1,884,908 +5.85% Average Purses Per Race Day $221,136 $217,896 +1.49%

YTD 2017 vs. YTD 2016 Indicator YTD 2017 YTD 2016 % Change Wagering on U.S. Races* $8,505,157,017 $8,388,747,833 +1.39% U.S. Purses $823,544,224 $819,517,147 +0.49% U.S. Race Days 3,621 3,685 -1.74% U.S. Races 29,559 30,026 -1.56% U.S. Starts 224,297 230,390 -2.64% Average Field Size 7.59 7.67 -1.11% Average Wagering Per Race Day $2,348,842 $2,276,458 +3.18% Average Purses Per Race Day $227,436 $222,393 +2.27%

* Includes worldwide commingled wagering on U.S. races.